Lions off to a winning start vs. Western Force (1:23)

Tomos Williams has flown home with a series-ending injury while British & Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje will feature for the first time, in Australia this tour, against the Queensland Reds.

Halfback Williams hurt his hamstring in Saturday's dominant defeat of the Western Force and on Monday was ruled out of the nine-game tour.