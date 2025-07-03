Waratahs name seven Wallabies for Lions clash

The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss the Lions' Australian stars Sione Tuipulotu and Mack Hansen and why their departures overseas are a poor indictment on Australian rugby. (3:01)

Taniela Tupou and Andrew Kellaway headline an understrength NSW Waratahs starting side that is likely to be the latest victim of an fast improving British & Irish Lions.

The Wallabies duo are joined by five further players with Test experience, although two of those, Tane Edmed and Darby Lancaster, boast just a solitary international start.

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar has otherwise handed young halves Teddy Wilson and Jack Bowen the chance to start against the tourists, who powered away from Queensland Reds to win 52-12 at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

That was the second time in five days the Lions had run up a half-century on Australian opposition, with Andy Farrell's team having battered the Western Force 54-7 on Saturday.

The Waratahs finished below the Reds on the Super Rugby ladder, while the Queenslanders also had nine Wallabies in their matchday 23 compared with the Waratahs' seven.

Taniela Tupou will be looking to make a statement when the Waratahs face the Lions in Sydney on Saturday night Robbie Stephenson/Getty Images

The Reds were able to hang with the Lions for much of the first half, but then conceded 31 unanswered second-half points to suffer a hefty defeat.

Lock Matt Philip, who has only recently returned from two seasons in Japan, will make his Waratahs debut off the bench.

But is is Tupou and Kellaway who will feel they have a point to prove, with the duo released from Wallabies camp earlier in the week.

Tupou's lacklustre Super Rugby season has left him scrapping for a spot on the Wallabies bench for the first Test against the Lions in Brisbane in just over a fortnight, while Kellaway would appear to be behind Harry Potter, Filipo Daugunu and now even Dylan Pietsch for a spot in the outside backs.

A near-capacity Allianz Stadium is expected in Sydney despite what is likely to be a lopsided scoreline.

WARATAHS TEAM TO FACE THE LIONS

Lawson Creighton, Andrew Kellaway, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Darby Lancaster, Jack Bowen, Teddy Wilson; Hugh Sinclair, Charlie Gamble, Rob Leota, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Taniela Tupou, Ethan Dobbins, Tom Lambert. Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Jack Barrett, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip, Jamie Adamson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Henry O'Donnell.