Let's overreact to the British and Irish Lions tour: The Wallabies are doomed at 10

The British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia is now three games old, with the tourists unbeaten after wins over Western Force, Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs.

Next up, it's the Brumbies in Canberra on Wednesday night [Wednesday morning BST], before that leaves only Saturday's game against the AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide.

But all roads are of course leading back to Brisbane, where the first Test against the Wallabies will be played at Suncorp Stadium the following week.

With that in mind, let's overreact to the tour so far -- and the Wallabies' preparations.

THE WALLABIES ARE DOOMED AT NO. 10

Verdict: Overreaction

Australia's only hit-out before the first Test with the Lions came against Fiji on Sunday, when only a 79th minute try from Harry Wilson saw them avoid a second straight loss to the Pacific islanders. The Fijians were brilliant, riding the momentum of a five-pointer on the stroke of halftime to completely dominate the second stanza, eventually only to be denied by Wilson's heroics.

Unlike the last two Lions visits to Australia, this was the first time the Wallabies will have enjoyed a game before facing the tourists. It was hugely valuable, but did continue a problematic recent theme for fly-half Noah Lolesio, who has started all but two of Schmidt's now 14 Tests in charge. In the 61st minute of Saturday's game in Newcastle, Lolesio was tackled to the ground heavily and was later stretchered off in a medicab for the second time in two months. It was also his fourth head knock of 2025, after separate incidents in the Brumbies' win over the Drua in Round 1 and then again in their semifinal defeat by the Chiefs.

With all that in mind, and the fact that fellow Wallabies squad member and No. 10 Tom Lynagh has also spent time on the sidelines following head knocks, is it time for the Wallabies to panic about No. 10? No, because there is a simple solution to fix it.

Joe Schmidt could turn to either James O'Connor or Bernard Foley, if nothing more than to safeguard the Wallabies fly-half options to face the Lions. If it was good enough for Andy Farrell, who brought in son Owen last week, surely Schmidt can follow suit? It wouldn't be an admission that his desire to look to the future was wrong, instead just a short-term fallback for the series alone. And perhaps they wouldn't even be required at all. But this is no time to be proud, good coaches are adaptable -- and Schmidt must be here. - Sam Bruce

Noah Lolesio has had four separate head knocks so far in 2025, raising questions as to whether the Wallabies need to expand their fly-half options Jason McCawley/Getty Images

SLOPPY MISTAKES BECOMING A REAL ISSUE FOR LIONS

Verdict: Not an overreaction

It was apparent even in the opening exchanges against Argentina that the Lions were forcing the play too much and trying for an offload too many. While it wasn't as obvious against the Force and Reds, the issue reared its head once more again against the Waratahs.

Some days everything sticks, and everyone finds their rhythm and it's not an issue. Others, things just don't work as you want. The concerning thing for Andy Farrell will be the fact that nobody really grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and said: "This isn't working."

Now, Farrell may have told them to play that way, but there comes a point when you just need to build pressure, go through some phases and build pressure. No doubt the Lions have the players to produce some scintillating attacking rugby, but sometimes it just needs tightening up before you can go down that path. - James Regan

WALLABIES WILL HAVE LIONS' RESPECT, BUT THERE IS LITTLE FEAR FACTOR

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Following Australia's positive performances in the autumn internationals, there was a consensus that the Lions tour would not be as one-sided as people thought it would be following the World Cup. While it's hard to judge the Wallabies too much given they have played just one Test, the less than impressive 21-18 win over Fiji, before they face the Lions, leaves a growing sense in the north that the tourists can win the series 3-0.

They have the star power and several experienced campaigners who have tasted plenty of success at domestic and international level. It's not to say a series win is guaranteed -- nothing is on a tour like this -- but the Wallabies simply don't have the fear-factor they have had in previous years. They have talented players, but the team doesn't have the aura that sides in the past have held.

Can they develop it? Absolutely... And things can change quickly. But at this stage, the Lions won't exactly be quaking in their boots. - James Regan

THE TMO MESS COULD DECIDE THE SERIES

Verdict: Overreaction

Rugby is certainly not alone in this, but technology continues to present problems for officiating, both for the speed of its delivery and exactly when and where the Television Match Official can and can't intervene. We saw multiple instances of this over the weekend, not just in the Waratahs-Lions and Wallabies-Fiji games, but also in the thrilling New Zealand-France Test match.

In most instances, the right decision was reached. But there remains a degree of ambiguity around the TMO's role, certainly Fiji coach Mick Byrne was confused after Sireli Maqaqa's try was scrubbed off because Harry Potter had put a foot in touch -- before the visitors' turnover -- in Newcastle on Sunday.

The concern is that this hugely anticipated series between the Lions and Wallabies could be overshadowed by the TMO. It is a thought not without weight, but given there are three Tests, you would hope that either the Wallabies or Lions can prove their superiority, through their on-field play, over the course of the fortnight. It's inevitable that decisions will be debated, and the TMO will be called upon, but there is enough talent in both sides for the rugby to do the talking. At least that is the hope right now. - Sam Bruce

