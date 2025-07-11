The ESPN Scrum Reset team react to another head knock for Noah Lolesio, agreeing it's time for Joe Schmidt to consider James O'Connor or Bernard Foley. (1:52)

James O'Connor will join James Slipper in playing against the British and Irish Lions for the Wallabies for a second time, after the veteran was recalled to the Australia's squad by coach Joe Schmidt.

Thirty-five-year-old O'Connor was the big inclusion in a 36-man squad unveiled in Brisbane on Friday afternoon, with Schmidt turning to the 64-cap utility after Noah Lolesio was ruled out of the series with a neck injury.

The Queenslander started at fly-half in the final Test of the 2013 Lions series, scoring a try before the tourists ran away with the match and the series in the second-half. He and prop Slipper, Australia's most capped Wallaby of all time, are the only survivors from 12 years ago.

O'Connor joins Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh as Schmidt's options at fly-half, while there was also a call-up for rising Reds lock Josh Canham.

Schmidt had on Sunday rejected calls to add an experienced playmaker to his squad, insisting the group he had at his disposal could do the job against the Lions. But news of Lolesio's injury on Tuesday clearly shifted the Kiwi's thinking, with O'Connor given the nod ahead of Tane Edmed, who trained with the Wallabies last week.

O'Connor last played for the Wallabies under Dave Rennie in 2022. He spent this season with the Crusaders, offering an experienced alternative to the club's rising young playmakers and later came off the bench in the dying stages of their win over the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

Canham, meanwhile, produced an eye-catching effort in the Reds' 52-12 defeat by the Lions last week to win his place among the Wallabies squad. The former Melbourne Rebels lock gives Schmidt another second-rower outside of Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams and Tom Hooper. Canham joins the squad at the expense of Western Force lock Darcy Swain.

Taniela Tupou has meanwhile retained his place in the squad, while Dave Porecki was also named despite the hooker suffering a head knock in Australia's 21-18 win over Fiji last Sunday.

"As Wallabies coaches, we have tried to balance continuity with form and freshness, but there were some very tight calls," Schmidt said via media release.

James O'Connor has earned a call up to the Wallabies for the series against the Lions. Chris Hyde/Getty Image

"We're conscious of how special it is to play the British and Irish Lions, so for those selected in the squad, they'll be competing for Test jerseys, while also trying to help others prepare. We need to improve our accuracy and cohesion with a very short runway leading up to the first Test here in eight days".

"We are excited by what's to come."

Schmidt will front the media later on Friday afternoon.

WALLABIES SQUAD TO FACE BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O'Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright