This week is expected to mark Damian McKenzie's return as starting All Blacks playmaker - but for how long?

With the series secured against the understrength French after a dominant six-tries-to-two win in Wellington All Blacks coach Scott Robertson will embrace the chance to utilise his full squad for the third Test in Hamilton before vastly tougher Rugby Championship assignments arrive.

Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown, Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham, Hurricanes playmaker Ruben Love, loose forward Luke Jacobson, world-class prop Tyrel Lomax and third-choice hooker Brodie McAlister, the squad bolter in line to become the 16th rookie of the Robertson All Blacks era, await their boarding passes after sitting on the sidelines to this point in the series.

Widespread change sparks no shortage of talking points but of all the selection shifts this week, McKenzie's expected promotion to regain the All Blacks reins will generate most interest.

On the face of it, McKenzie slotting in to replace Beauden Barrett on his home patch, where many of his friends and family will gather on Saturday night, is a feelgood story that could revive the near nonexistent No. 10 debate.

Peel back the layers, though, and time appears to be running out for McKenzie to alter Robertson's clear preference for Barrett to hold the All Blacks keys.

It's easy to forget McKenzie started the first seven tests of Robertson's regime last year in a bid to allow him sustained time in the saddle to nail down the starting first five-eighth role.

Barrett was initially relegated to impact duties from the bench but as the season progressed, and Will Jordan returned from injury to find his true home at fullback, the selection sands gradually shifted as Robertson lost faith in McKenzie.

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie is tackled during his side's win over France in Dunedin, July 5, 2025 Joe Allison/Getty Images

While McKenzie orchestrated the best All Blacks performance last year - the upset victory against Ireland that broke their 19-match unbeaten run in Dublin - by the end of Robertson's maiden Test season there was no question surrounding his first-choice playmaker.

McKenzie has his fans - prior to the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw told me he was the best first-five in this year's competition due to his x-factor talent - but with Barrett starting the first two Tests of this year, the gap between the two within the All Blacks appears to be widening.

As he's evolved from an electric attacking weapon to crafty veteran Barrett's strengths now lie in his extensive experience - he's seen everything in his 136 Tests - and game management.

Barrett wasn't perfect in Wellington last week but his kicking game proved influential in peppering the backfield, frequently finding grass and turning the French around to apply pressure.

This is the controlled, reliable style the All Blacks want from their playmaker.

McKenzie's game management has improved with age - as was evident against Ireland last November - but his comparative experience as a starting All Blacks first-five pales in comparison to Barrett.

The perception, rightly or wrongly, that casts McKenzie as something of a mercurial enigma remains evident too.

McKenzie, with his array of skills, possesses the ability to control any match but at times it seems as though he's fighting to suppress his natural instinct to attack which, in the modern age of suffocating, swarming defensive pressure, can spell trouble at Test level.

Over the past three years the Chiefs have been the most consistent Super Rugby team - yet they failed to kick on and claim a title under Clayton McMillan. That's not on McKenzie's shoulders alone. Far from it.

McKenzie was impressive in the Chiefs' semifinal victory over the Brumbies but his inability to impose himself on this year's final in Christchurch - and the quarterfinal where Barrett upstaged him with the Blues in Hamilton - was notable.

The Chiefs forwards failed to provide the desired platform for their backline to thrive in that final, particularly in the second half, but McKenzie also struggled to navigate his team to the right end of the field.

For the All Blacks this year McKenzie played 79 highly involved, energetic minutes off the bench from fullback in Dunedin following Sevu Reece's head knock in his first tackle of the match that shifted Jordan to the wing.

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie runs the ball during his side's win over France in Dunedin, July 5, 2025 Phil Walter/Getty Images

Last week in Wellington, though, McKenzie replaced Barrett with 18 minutes remaining to underline his challenge for game time.

Injuries can, of course, quickly alter the picture but Barrett continues to prove incredibly durable which is likely to leave McKenzie largely confined to a bench impact role for the All Blacks' headline Tests this year.

Unless Barrett's form falls off a cliff, it's difficult to envision a changing of the guard.

Beyond this year, with Robertson's former Crusaders quarterback Richie Mo'unga returning from Japan to push for a place in the All Blacks' World Cup squad, McKenzie's place could be further squeezed.

Assuming charge of a revamped All Blacks team against France in Hamilton presents cohesion challenges but with Chiefs teammates Cortez Ratima, Liener-Brown and Quinn Tupaea likely inclusions in the backline, McKenzie should be surrounded by familiar faces. Having recently re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2029 McKenzie is certain to savour other chances to start at first-five for the All Blacks this year and beyond but a calm, controlled performance mixed with his creative genius is needed to serve Robertson a timely reminder of his credentials.