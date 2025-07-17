Rugby's rebel league explained: Everything you need to know about R360

The ESPN Scrum Reset team looks ahead to the Wallabies-Lions series, and whether Australia could lose the chance of future tours if they are swept 3-0. (1:30)

Warriors and former All Blacks centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is reportedly close to signing a contract with breakaway rugby competition Rugby360 on a deal valued at nearly AUS$1 million per season.

According to Sydney Morning Herald reports, Tuivasa-Sheck is in negotiations to sign with the competition in 2027 and will play out the final year of his contract at the Warriors next year.

It was also revealed Tuivasa-Sheck is reportedly earning close to $550,000 a season with the Warriors, with his new deal at R360 set to double his earnings.

The 32-year-old isn't the only NRL star in the sights of the breakaway league with Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen also reportedly set to be approached alongside teammate Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Herald he'd raised concerns of the new rugby competition with the NRL.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck earned a rare start for the All Blacks last week in Tokyo, before he was sent of to join the All Blacks XV in Ireland Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

"I raised it at a recent CEO's meeting to ensure everyone's aware of the real and genuine Rugby 360 concept," George he said.

"I'm aware of players that have been interviewed and engaged with. I'm aware of the significant financial opportunities that it could bring, particularly around the branding of the players as individuals."

WHAT IS RUGBY360?

Fronted by former England centre Mike Tindall, Bath executive Stuart Hooper, Mark Spoors, an executive at Wasserman, a US sports marketing and talent management agency, and former LIV Golf lawyer John Loffhagen the breakaway competition aims to be a tier above club rugby.

The competition is set to include eight men's teams, and four women's teams to compete in a condensed season format, with the league to be played in 'grand prix' style events around the world.

The concept draws upon the Indian Premier League (IPL) and LIV Golf as sporting disruptors.

Already the league has reportedly received interest from backers across the Premier League, Formula One and the NFL.

WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM?

Funding for the competition reportedly includes sports-dedicated investment funds and private investment from Saudi Arabia, the United States and the UK.

According to a report from City AM, the competition has already received all necessary funding to kick-off in 2026 with aims to be profitable by 2027.

WHERE WILL R360 BE HELD?

R360 has plans to take place around the globe including locations such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Nou Camp in Barcelona and MorumBIS in Sao Paulo, while New York and Los Angeles have also been mentioned.

WHEN WILL R360 BE HELD?

Finding space in an already convoluted rugby calendar will be difficult but already R360 has eyes on playing out the 16-match season across two windows from April to June and August to September, with rounds taking place in a different city each week.

This will of course mean the competition is played across the southern hemisphere international window and could rule players out from playing for their national teams - it's unlikely they'd be eligible to play anyway.

WHY HAS R360 BEEN DEVELOPED?

It's no secret rugby around the world is struggling with at least 12 professional sides going out of business in recent years - including the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby Pacific and the Wasps and Worcester RC in Premiership - while seven out of 10 in the UK owe more than they own.

Meanwhile, broadcast deals such as what is seen in Australia and the UK means rugby has been placed behind a paywall that has reduced viewer engagement.

According to Tindall "rugby is feeling the fallout of the last few years with financial mismanagement, declining investment in the club game and a product that is struggling to evolve.

"Clubs around the world are feeling the strain and are being propped up by the international game.

"Rugby's lack of innovation and ability to change risks losing its appeal to new audiences and its younger market."