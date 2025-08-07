Richie Mo'unga to return to New Zealand

The ESPN Scrum Reset crew discusses Dan Sheehan's dangerous clean-out of Tom Lynagh in the third Lions Test, questioning how the incident was missed by the TMO. (2:06)

Richie Mo'unga has agreed to return to play rugby in New Zealand, after signing a contract with Canterbury Crusaders.

Mo'unga will play out the second season of his contract with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo in Japan, before lacing up the boots for Canterbury Rugby for the 2026 and 2027 TPC seasons. He will also play for the Crusaders during the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

It means the star flyhalf will be eligible to play for the All Blacks at the 2027 World Cup, to be held in Australia.

"The Crusaders have always been a huge part of my life - not just as a player, but as a person," Mo'unga said in a statement.

Richie Mo'unga will return to the Crusaders for 2027. Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images

"I can't wait to return in 2027 and continue to build on the legacy of the franchise. I'm really looking forward to reconnecting with the fans and contributing to the environment both on and off the field."

Mo'unga will add to his 109 appearances and 1,230 points for the Crusaders where he debuted in 2016.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney believes Mo'unga will provide a massive boost for the team.

"Richie's connection to this club runs deep and he is a great Crusaders man. We're really blessed with the talent that we have in the Crusaders and having Richie back will not only enhance the team and have a positive influence over the group, but it will also ensure his legacy lives on long after he has departed," Penney said.