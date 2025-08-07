The ESPN Scrum Reset crew discusses Dan Sheehan's dangerous clean-out of Tom Lynagh in the third Lions Test, questioning how the incident was missed by the TMO. (2:06)

Four star Springboks have signed with rebel league R360 driving the competition towards their target of 200 men's players, according to reports.

The new rugby competition has reportedly signed up to 160 players from around the world on legally binding pre-contractual agreements, including players from Australia's NRL (National Rugby League), with interest in the competition booming following the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia.

It is understood Cheslin Kolbe is not among the South Africa internationals to sign a deal, but the players are "four of the highest-profile Springboks" according to The Telegraph in the UK, while 10 England internationals, who have represented their nation in the last year, are also said to have signed conditional contracts.

It is understood no current All Blacks have signed, but Ardie Savea remains a target, meanwhile, several Wallabies have been approached with many showing interest, while several more including Fraser McReight and Len Ikitau are said to have turned down contracts according to reports in the Roar.

Meanwhile, Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit is reportedly seeking a one-year club contract in his return from the NFL, leaving the door open to take up a contract with R360 next year.

The Springboks have built up incredible depth in recent years Paul Harding/Getty Images

The serious threat the league poses to rugby in Australia and around the world hasn't gone unnoticed with Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh speaking with R360 representatives during the recent Lions tour, while World Rugby boss Alan Gilpin declared the global body was open to conversations with the competition.

R360 and RFU representatives reportedly also met in Australia during the Lions tour.

"At this stage we've had conversations with R360. I think a lot of people have had conversations with R360 and we haven't got a huge amount of detail," Waugh said. "We understand that players are talking to R360, some have engaged and signed with R360."

A third-party source also told the Telegraph: "I think this is a plane that is going to get off the runway. Whether it stays in the air or not is the next thing."

The majority of signings are reportedly coming from Argentina, Australia and the Pacific Islands, as well as All Blacks players based outside of New Zealand.

Wallabies young gun Max Jorgensen -- who stared against the Lions -- is also reportedly being targeted

Meanwhile, the NRL continues to be a major hunting ground for talent with South Sydney Rabbitohs young gun Jye Gray the latest to be linked with the rebel league with reports stating the 21-year-old has been offered over $920,000 to make the switch to rugby. He joins the likes of Kalyn Ponga, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Ryan Papenhuyzen who have all been linked with the league.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett recently warned the NRL of the threat R360 poses to the league.

"The NRL is the toughest competition in the world with the best athletes," Bennett told News Corp.

"We are absolutely under threat. We cannot ignore it.

"I don't know how we combat it, but I will say this - the game needs to come together sooner rather than later in terms of the CEOs and the game itself. Let's talk about what the hell is going on out there.

"Have the conversation we need to have with each other and discuss how do we stop it, what do we do?"