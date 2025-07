The ESPN Scrum Reset reflect on some of the key decision from the Lions series, suggesting Maro Itoje's greater experience has been vital in the tourists getting the majority of the 50/50 calls. (2:54)

Test rugby remains the pinnacle of the game and franchise leagues that do not offer players the chance to play it are unlikely to attract top talent, World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said on Tuesday.

The R360 global franchise league, which is fronted by former England centre Mike Tindall, is scheduled to launch in 2026, and media reports have linked it with big-money offers for top rugby union and league players.

That reportedly has included Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen, who the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday said had taken meetings with Tindall and other R360 executives while the British and Irish Lions were in Melbourne last week.

Papenhuyzen is the third NRL player to be linked with a switch to R360, after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Kalyn Ponga were also reported to have been approached by the start-up league.

As far as World Rugby goes, however, Gilpin said he was open to dialogue with R360, and that the game's global stewards welcomed any investment into the sport as long as it created a more financially sustainable game for players and the "wider ecosystem."

"Our position is whatever competitions arise, we know players want to play international rugby," he said at the launch of the ticketing program for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

"It's not true of every sport, but in our sport, the international game is the pinnacle of the game.

"We've got a really quite tricky calendar in global rugby, so it's really important that whatever is getting endorsed and invested in gives players that opportunity.

"And I think anything that doesn't give players that opportunity, players will vote with their feet on it."

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin: "Whatever new concepts, whether it's R360 or otherwise, that are being discussed with players... that whole concept of player release for defined international windows in our sport is key." Mark Metcalfe - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

World Rugby's Regulation 9 enforces the release of players for Test rugby from any recognised competition, and Gilpin said the governing body would continue to insist on their availability for all international windows.

That would include men's and women's British & Irish Lions tours, both Rugby World Cups, and the sevens competition at the Olympic Games.

"Whatever new concepts, whether it's R360 or otherwise, that are being discussed with players... that whole concept of player release for defined international windows in our sport is key," he said.

"We've got to make sure that whatever competitions players are going to go and play in, they can play in those big moments because they want to. And the fans... want that."

But Gilpin has left the door ajar for talks with R360 officials, particularly given the investment that could flow into rugby at a time when it is desperately needed.

"We need to have a dialogue with those guys when they're ready to do that," Gilpin said. "We always say rugby needs investment; Australia's a great example, isn't it?

"Rugby's in a really competitive environment around the world. Every sport and beyond sport is competing for an ever more difficult attention economy. So investment in the game's great as long as that investment is driving into the right areas, as long as it's creating a more financially sustainable game for players, for the wider ecosystem, then we encourage it.

"But we've got to understand what that means in the R360 case, I think."