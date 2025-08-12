Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has backed the idea of a rugby disruptor but isn't convinced the much talked about R360 competition will have the staying power to change the game.

First announced last year, the rebel rugby competition, R360, has been snatching headlines ever since, most recently after it was reported up to 160 players from around the world had signed provisional contracts, including four-star Springboks and 10 England players.

However, little is known about the competition, including any sponsorship, broadcast deals or where exactly the funds for the competition are coming from. According to reports, the competition has received backing from entities in the United States and United Kingdom, but little has been confirmed.

Touted as a Grand Prix style competition, R360 plans to feature eight to 12 franchises, visiting 16 venues around the world featuring 300 male players with the league set to launch in September next year.

Despite the lack of clarity around the competition, Rugby Australia and World Rugby are treating the rebel league as a real threat with RA boss Phil Waugh meeting with R360 representatives during the recent British and Irish Lions series.

Meanwhile, Chieka hasn't been convinced of the longevity of the league, particularly the lack of a broadcast deal.

"Look, I think that rugby seems to be a bit ripe for a bit of a revolution," Cheika told Fox Sports' NRL 360.

"The players that are in this particular, I suppose, iteration of it, they're coming in a slightly different way. I don't think they've got a big broadcaster with them or anything. I think they're trying to build the comp and then take it to someone else, so a lot of its conditional work at the moment.

"I think the idea, the concept of something new, is right. I think it's there for the opportunity. Whether these guys can pull it off, I'm not 100 per cent sure, because I'd like to see something a bit more solid, broadcaster, that type of momentum behind it as well ... but look, I think it rustles the feathers, not too bad."

The 2015 World Rugby coach of the year has also reportedly been approached to join the league. He is currently without a job after he leading Leicester Tigers to the final in June.