Naples can party like it's 1990. With their 1-1 draw against Udinese on Thursday, Napoli clinched their first Serie A title in 33 years.
The celebrations have been on hold for a few extra days after a 1-1 home draw with Salernitana on Sunday, but Naples was already in celebration mode. Homes, city buses and piazzas are covered in banners with "Campioni D'Italia 2022/23" (Champions of Italy) on them.
Officials even warned fans to not try and celebrate at Mount Vesuvius, the volcano overlooking the city, and Garofalo, a pasta company in Naples, made commemorative pasta for the Italian league champs.
This was the scene in Naples when the match went final and the title was secured.
Napoli after winning the title 🎇🔵🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/vDItiDXpQV— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2023
🇮🇹🎇 Napoli will not sleep tonight... pic.twitter.com/sD8KnEjkTr— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 4, 2023
Fans could watch Thursday's match on big screens at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli's home stadium.
NAPOLI'S AWAY FANS HAVE ENTERED THE PITCH AFTER SECURING THE SERIE A TITLE.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 4, 2023
LOOK WHAT IT MEANS TO THEM 😲 pic.twitter.com/CiNxifCsSz
12,058 days later, Napoli are champions of Italy again 😍 pic.twitter.com/ctAzKzA8I1— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2023
#scudettonapoli— 🪶Mark_e_tiello🔩 (@OfficinaDiMarK) May 4, 2023
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xSmeT1DKV2
Fans also celebrated the memory of Diego Maradona, who played for Napoli from 1984-91 and was part of the 1990 Serie A champs.
Neopolitans went out and celebrated around the city.
𝑷𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑶𝑵#NAPOLISCUDETTO pic.twitter.com/49tCH8lOhS— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 4, 2023
Il Napoli segna il gol del pareggio con l'Udinese, esultanza incontenibile alla Sanità #udinesenapoli #scudetto #sanità #localteam pic.twitter.com/22qgtb7K0t— Local Team (@localteamtv) May 4, 2023
Udine, esultanza napoletani davanti allo stadio #udinesenapoli #scudetto #localteam pic.twitter.com/4YYTKbk6eh— Local Team (@localteamtv) May 4, 2023
Destination: Scudetto 🇮🇹🏆#NAPOLISCUDETTO https://t.co/SbqSinjiHn pic.twitter.com/nlKDVR0FKV— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 4, 2023
Views 🤩🤩🤩#NAPOLISCUDETTOpic.twitter.com/QetyhDnJC6— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 4, 2023
Forward Hirving Lozano has his own plans.
How @HirvingLozano70 plans on celebrating Napoli's title:— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 4, 2023
UNOS TACOS 🌮🌮🌮#NAPOLISCUDETTO pic.twitter.com/VKAikkeywI
While other Napoli players celebrated in their own ways.
💪 POLITANO AND NAPOLI GOING CRAZY 💪#NAPOLISCUDETTO pic.twitter.com/ZzDMOW2tq9— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 4, 2023
We love you, Kvara 🇬🇪 💙#NAPOLISCUDETTO pic.twitter.com/l3xIJWm9sL— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 4, 2023