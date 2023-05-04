Naples can party like it's 1990. With their 1-1 draw against Udinese on Thursday, Napoli clinched their first Serie A title in 33 years.

The celebrations have been on hold for a few extra days after a 1-1 home draw with Salernitana on Sunday, but Naples was already in celebration mode. Homes, city buses and piazzas are covered in banners with "Campioni D'Italia 2022/23" (Champions of Italy) on them.

Officials even warned fans to not try and celebrate at Mount Vesuvius, the volcano overlooking the city, and Garofalo, a pasta company in Naples, made commemorative pasta for the Italian league champs.

This was the scene in Naples when the match went final and the title was secured.

Napoli after winning the title 🎇🔵🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/vDItiDXpQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2023

🇮🇹🎇 Napoli will not sleep tonight... pic.twitter.com/sD8KnEjkTr — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 4, 2023

Fans could watch Thursday's match on big screens at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli's home stadium.

Napoli fans kiss during the match between Udinese. Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

NAPOLI'S AWAY FANS HAVE ENTERED THE PITCH AFTER SECURING THE SERIE A TITLE.



LOOK WHAT IT MEANS TO THEM 😲 pic.twitter.com/CiNxifCsSz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 4, 2023

12,058 days later, Napoli are champions of Italy again 😍 pic.twitter.com/ctAzKzA8I1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2023

Fans also celebrated the memory of Diego Maradona, who played for Napoli from 1984-91 and was part of the 1990 Serie A champs.

Fans wave a Maradona flag while watching Thursday's match. Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

A fan with a Maradona tattoo celebrates Napoli's Serie A title in Naples. Andrew Medichini/AP

Neopolitans went out and celebrated around the city.

Napoli fans celebrate in the streets of Naples after winning the Italian league soccer title. Andrew Medichini/AP

Forward Hirving Lozano has his own plans.

While other Napoli players celebrated in their own ways.