          Napoli fans celebrate after team wins Serie A title

          Napoli fans already had championship banners out before the match against Udinese even started. Andrew Medichini/AP
          • ESPN
          May 4, 2023, 11:05 PM

          Naples can party like it's 1990. With their 1-1 draw against Udinese on Thursday, Napoli clinched their first Serie A title in 33 years.

          The celebrations have been on hold for a few extra days after a 1-1 home draw with Salernitana on Sunday, but Naples was already in celebration mode. Homes, city buses and piazzas are covered in banners with "Campioni D'Italia 2022/23" (Champions of Italy) on them.

          Officials even warned fans to not try and celebrate at Mount Vesuvius, the volcano overlooking the city, and Garofalo, a pasta company in Naples, made commemorative pasta for the Italian league champs.

          This was the scene in Naples when the match went final and the title was secured.

          Fans could watch Thursday's match on big screens at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli's home stadium.

          Fans also celebrated the memory of Diego Maradona, who played for Napoli from 1984-91 and was part of the 1990 Serie A champs.

          Neopolitans went out and celebrated around the city.

          Forward Hirving Lozano has his own plans.

          While other Napoli players celebrated in their own ways.