WWE WrestleMania 39 matches, card, date, location, news, stories and information

It's been 18 years since WWE last brought its annual marquee event to Southern California, as the 39th edition of WrestleMania will touch down at SoFi Stadium for a weekend extravaganza in Inglewood beginning on Saturday, April 1.
The main event will feature Roman Reigns as he puts his undisputed WWE universal championship on the line against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Reigns, a six-time world champion, has held the title for nearly 2½ years. Meanwhile, Rhodes returned to WWE during last year's WrestleMania after helping kick-start rival wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling.
Other titles on the line at WrestleMania 39 include both women's championships. Asuka, winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match in February, will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw women's title. The SmackDown women's title will be up for grabs as Charlotte Flair looks to retain her belt against Rhea Ripley. Ripley earned the title shot by winning the women's Royal Rumble in January.
The "Showcase of the Immortals" heads to Los Angeles as professional wrestling's biggest event will take place at SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 2. The two-day spectacle will kick off each day at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. Here are the current matches that have been booked, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
Singles match: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. TBD
WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
Singles match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Six-woman tag team match: Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)
Raimondi: Inside the rebirth of Roman Reigns: From hated to hero and back again
Reigns pulled himself from WrestleMania 36 because he had leukemia. In the 24 months that followed, the cancer survivor changed the game and became an icon in the industry.
Dennis: Black wrestlers are finally having their moment, but will it last?
From the indie circuit to WrestleMania and beyond, Black wrestlers are more popular than ever.
Raimondi: From feared enemy to 'sweetheart,' Brock Lesnar stories from those who know him
Brock Lesnar lives a very private life. We asked some who know the "The Beast Incarnate" to tell their favorite stories about the combat star.
Fiorvanti: How Becky Lynch became 'The Man'
At age 15, Rebecca Quin, known today as Becky Lynch, wanted to be the best wrestler in the world. After a 17-year journey filled with more lows than highs, she has finally accomplished her dream.
Fiorvanti: The moments that made The Undertaker at WrestleMania
We take a look back at the moments that helped make The Undertaker's WrestleMania legacy so special.
Campbell: An oral history of Randy Savage vs. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat at WrestleMania III
One of the all-time greatest wrestling matches took place on March 29, 1987, between Savage and Steamboat. Here's how it became a reality.
WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns and Charlotte win big
Last year's WrestleMania brought WWE back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for its second time hosting the biggest event on its annual super show. WrestleMania 38 took place over the course of two nights -- Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 and featured a match for both the Universal and WWE championship between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, as well as the return of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
There were world title matches on both nights as Saturday's highlights included the most decorated women's champion in WWE history, Charlotte Flair, defending her SmackDown women's championship against former UFC women's bantamweight champion and Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey. The event also featured matches that included non-WWE superstars, including Pat McAfee, Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul.
Saturday, April 2: Complete results and analysis
SmackDown women's championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Ronda Rousey
Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown tag team championships: The Usos (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs
The Miz & Logan Paul def. Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin def. Kevin Owens
Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
Sunday, April 3: Complete results and analysis
Winner take all unification match: Universal champion Roman Reigns def. WWE champion Brock Lesnar
Women's tag team championships: Naomi & Sasha Banks def. Carmella & Queen Zelina (c), Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley and Natalya & Shayna Baszler
Johnny Knoxville def. Sami Zayn
Pat McAfee def. Austin Theory, Mr. McMahon def. Pat McAfee
Raw tag team championships: RK-Bro (Matt Riddle & Randy Orton) (c) def. The Street Profits and Alpha Academy
Bobby Lashley def. Omos
Sheamus and Ridge Holland def. New Day (King Woods and Kofi Kingston)
Want to know where every WrestleMania has been held and who main evented? Here's a look back at previous 38 iterations of "The Grandest Stage of Them All".
2022: WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, TX | Saturday main event: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey | Sunday main event: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
2021: WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, FL | Saturday main event: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks | Sunday main event: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
2020: WrestleMania 36 in Winter Park, FL | Saturday main event: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles | Sunday main event: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
2019: WrestleMania 35 in East Rutherford, NJ | Main event: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
2018: WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, LA | Main event: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
2017: WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, FL | Main event: Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
2016: WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, TX | Main event: Roman Reigns vs. Triple H
2015: WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, CA | Main event: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
2014: WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans, LA | Main event: Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton vs. Batista
2013: WrestleMania 29 in East Rutherford, NJ | Main event: John Cena vs. The Rock
2012: WrestleMania 28 in Miami Gardens, FL | Main event: John Cena vs. The Rock
2011: WrestleMania 27 in Atlanta, GA | Main event: John Cena vs. The Miz
2010: WrestleMania 26 in Glendale, AZ | Main event: The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels
2009: WrestleMania 25 in Houston, TX | Main event: Triple H vs. Randy Orton
2008: WrestleMania 24 in Orlando, FL | Main event: The Undertaker vs. Edge
2007: WrestleMania 23 in Detroit, MI | Main event: John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels
2006: WrestleMania 22 in Rosemont, IL | Main event: John Cena vs. Triple H
2005: WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles, CA | Main event: Batista vs. Triple H
2004: WrestleMania 20 in New York, NY | Main event: Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Benoit
2003: WrestleMania 19 in Seattle, WA | Main event: Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle
2002: WrestleMania 18 in Toronto, ON, Canada | Main event: Triple H vs. Chris Jericho
2001: WrestleMania 17 in Houston, TX | Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock
2000: WrestleMania 16 in Anaheim, CA | Main event: Triple H vs. The Rock vs. Mick Foley vs. The Big Show
1999: WrestleMania 15 in Philadelphia, PA | Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock
1998: WrestleMania 14 in Boston, MA | Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels
1997: WrestleMania 13 in Rosemont, IL | Main event: The Undertaker vs. Sycho Sid
1996: WrestleMania 12 in Anaheim, CA | Main event: Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart
1995: WrestleMania 11 in Hartford, CT | Main event: Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow
1994: WrestleMania 10 in New York, NY | Main event: Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna
1993: WrestleMania 9 in Las Vegas, NV | Main event: Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna
1992: WrestleMania 8 in Indianapolis, IN | Main event: Hulk Hogan vs. Sid Justice
1991: WrestleMania 7 in Los Angeles, CA | Main event: Hulk Hogan vs. Sgt. Slaughter
1990: WrestleMania 6 in Toronto, ON, Canada | Main event: Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior
1989: WrestleMania 5 in Atlantic City, NJ | Main event: Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage
1988: WrestleMania 4 in Atlantic City, NJ | Main event: Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase
1987: WrestleMania 4 in Pontiac, MI | Main event: Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant
1986: WrestleMania 2 in Uniondale, NY, Rosemont, IL and Los Angeles, CA | Main event: Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy
1985: WrestleMania I in New York, NY | Main event: Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff