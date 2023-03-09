WWE WrestleMania 39 matches, card, date, location, news, stories and information

Take a look at the greatest moments from WrestleMania III, including one of the greatest matches of all time between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat and Hulk Hogan's iconic body slam of Andre the Giant. (1:20)

It's been 18 years since WWE last brought its annual marquee event to Southern California, as the 39th edition of WrestleMania will touch down at SoFi Stadium for a weekend extravaganza in Inglewood beginning on Saturday, April 1.

The main event will feature Roman Reigns as he puts his undisputed WWE universal championship on the line against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Reigns, a six-time world champion, has held the title for nearly 2½ years. Meanwhile, Rhodes returned to WWE during last year's WrestleMania after helping kick-start rival wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling.

Other titles on the line at WrestleMania 39 include both women's championships. Asuka, winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match in February, will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw women's title. The SmackDown women's title will be up for grabs as Charlotte Flair looks to retain her belt against Rhea Ripley. Ripley earned the title shot by winning the women's Royal Rumble in January.

WrestleMania 39 heads to L.A.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble. Up next, Roman Reigns in Los Angeles. WWE

The "Showcase of the Immortals" heads to Los Angeles as professional wrestling's biggest event will take place at SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 2. The two-day spectacle will kick off each day at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. Here are the current matches that have been booked, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fight card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Singles match: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. TBD

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Singles match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Six-woman tag team match: Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)

