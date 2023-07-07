Tigers back Nankervis despite AFL tribunal date

Andrew McQualter won't ask Toby Nankervis to adjust his aggressive approach despite it landing Richmond's physical ruckman in hot water over a high bump on Sydney's Jake Lloyd.

Nankervis has been charged with rough conduct and sent directly to the tribunal for the hit that concussed Lloyd during the second quarter of the Tigers' 13-point win at the MCG on Thursday night.

Lloyd was flattened and play was eventually paused while he was assessed by medical staff before he jogged off the ground under their watch.

The Swans defender was substituted out before half-time and will miss next week's clash with the Western Bulldogs under concussion protocols.

The AFL match review officer on Friday graded Nankervis' bump as careless conduct, high contact and severe impact. Nankervis went on to be one of Richmond's most influential players as they overwhelmed Sydney after half-time, posting a victory that puts them on the verge of the top eight.

But the Tigers' co-captain is now set to miss at least three matches as his team continues its push for an unlikely finals berth.

Richmond face West Coast, Hawthorn, Melbourne and the Bulldogs in a crucial stretch over the next four weeks.

Toby Nankervis of the Tigers. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Toby's greatest strength for a long period of time (has been) his ability to get after the ball and the opposition," Tigers interim coach McQualter told reporters after Thursday night's match.

"Whatever comes of it comes, but we wouldn't change Toby for the world.

"I thought Toby had a great game ... as a captain he led the way with what he did, particularly in the first 15 minutes of that third quarter.

"He was really significant."

The fallout from Nankervis' bump, which robbed Sydney of one of their chief playmakers in a loss that left their finals hopes in tatters, sparked calls for a send-off rule like those used in other football codes.

"I reckon we are at a point where we should accept Nankervis being sent off for that," Brownlow medallist Adam Cooney tweeted.

Sydney coach John Longmire was seething about losing Lloyd to concussion but wouldn't buy in to the send-off rule discussion.

"You can't do anything about it. Suck it up," Longmire said.