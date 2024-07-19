Rodney Eade says a series of decisions made by the Eagles have 'come back to bite them', after the club sacked Adam Simpson after an 11-year tenure. (1:31)

West Coast will have to look elsewhere for their next AFL coach after likely frontrunner Dean Cox opted not to apply for the job in favour of remaining at Sydney.

But the highly-rated senior assistant insists there is no succession plan in place with current mentor John Longmire.

Cox, an Eagles champion as a player, was widely considered the top candidate to replace Adam Simpson at his former club amid rave reviews of his work at the ladder-leading Swans.

But on Friday afternoon, Cox confirmed he had told West Coast he was out of the race.

"I am extremely happy in Sydney, and I believe this is the best place for me and my family at the moment," Cox said in a statement.

"My two girls are 8 and 11 and have made solid friendships at school, and my wife is running a new business which she is passionate about, so we feel staying in Sydney is the best option for us right now."

Dean Cox has declined Westcoast's Head Coach role Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Former ruckman Cox played 290 AFL games, including the club's 2006 premiership triumph, for West Coast from 2001 to 2014 before joining Simpson's coaching panel.

He then moved to Sydney in 2017 where he has become an integral part of Longmire's team.

The Swans and Longmire had been confident Cox would stay.

Cox, 42, indicated he had senior coaching in his "aspirational" future but insisted a succession plan hadn't been discussed.

"Its such a good working environment at the Swans, we feel we have built a strong list at the club and we have got a good foundation for success," Cox said.

"I'm really comfortable with the role I have at the club under John.

"It (a succession plan) isn't a point of discussion. Horse (Longmire) and I have a great relationship, and we are both really clear on the roles we have," Cox said.

"He's been a great mentor for me and I'm extremely lucky to be learning off one of the best coaches in the competition.

"I'm more than happy to continue to be an assistant coach for however long that may be.

"I am aspirational about my coaching career, however I think right now this is the best place to continue my coaching journey."

Interim coach Jarrad Schofield is among the candidates to take on the full-time Eagles role.

Ash Hansen, Josh Carr, Jaymie Graham, Nathan Buckley, Brett Montgomery, Daniel Giansiracusa, Scott Burns and Andrew McQualter are among the many others who could also be in the running.