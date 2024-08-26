Bulldog escapes AFL ban, but Blue cops one week

Open Extended Reactions

Western Bulldogs defender Liam Jones is free to play in his first ever AFL final after escaping suspension for a dangerous tackle, but Carlton's Matthew Owies wasn't as lucky.

Jones was widely expected to cop a ban for his driving tackle on Aaron Cadman just 18 seconds into Sunday's 37-point win over GWS.

During the tackle, Jones pinned Cadman's right arm and drove him into the ground, slamming the forward's head on the turf.

The rough-conduct incident was assessed as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, meaning Jones can escape with a $2500 fine with an early guilty plea.

It means Jones is free to play in the Bulldogs' elimination final against Hawthorn at the MCG next week in what will mark the 33-year-old's maiden finals appearance of his 199-game career.

Owies will miss Carlton's elimination final against Brisbane at the Gabba next week unless he can overturn his one-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Matthew Owies of the Blues is facing a one match suspension for his tackle on jack Higgins. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Carlton forward pinned the arms of St Kilda's Jack Higgins and drove him into the turf, with the incident being classified as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Meanwhile, Melbourne will head to the AFL Tribunal to challenge Kysaiah Pickett's rough-conduct ban that currently rules him out of the first three games of 2025.

Pickett collected Collingwood captain Darcy Moore high during the Demons' 46-point defeat in their final game of the season on Friday night.

Moore did not immediately come from the field, but was later subbed out with concussion.

Match review officer Michael Christian graded the incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, drawing a three-game ban.

It is unclear whether the Demons are looking to downgrade the ban or have it wiped completely.

Pickett has a history of clumsy and costly bumps.

The 23-year-old missed Melbourne's season opener after being banned for a high bump on Patrick Cripps in last year's semi-final loss to Carlton.

He then received a one-game ban for running into Adelaide's Jake Soligo in Gather Round.

Last year, Pickett was also banned for two games for a leaping high bump on Bulldog Bailey Smith.