Essendon have continued their end-of-season clean-out by delisting son-of-a-legend Tex Wanganeen, former Saint Nick Hind and Kaine Baldwin.

Wanganeen, the son of former Essendon and Port star Gavin Wanganeen, played five games in his debut season of 2022 after joining the Bombers during the supplemental selection period of that year.

Nick Hind has been delisted after 74 games with the Bombers. Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos via Getty Images

But the 20-year-old failed to add to that tally over the past two years, with injuries restricting his progress.

Hind joined the Bombers from St Kilda in the 2020 trade period and played 74 games in the red and black, adding to his 21 at the Saints.

The 30-year-old notched 15 games this season, but it wasn't enough to earn him a new deal.

Baldwin only managed eight games across his four years at Essendon, with a navicular injury ruling him out for the entire 2024 campaign.

Essendon delisted the trio just two days after their disappointing season came to an end.

The Bombers were on track for a top-four berth after opening their season with eight wins and a draw from their first 11 games.

But six losses from their past seven games consigned them to an 11th-placed finish with a 11-11-1 record.

Essendon have now made five changes to their list, with rookie Jaiden Hunter delisted a week ago and former skipper Dyson Heppell retiring.

"Nick, Tex and Kaine have all been popular members of our footy club who showed resilience and determination to get the most out of their footy careers during their time with us," Essendon's general manager Daniel McPherson said in a statement.

"We thank them for their contribution to the red and black and they leave knowing they will always be a part of the Essendon footy club."

Collingwood announced they won't be offering Aiden Begg a contract for 2025.

Begg arrived at Collingwood with pick No.18 in the 2021 mid-season draft.

The 21-year-old made his AFL debut in round seven the following year and went on to play a total of three senior games across his four seasons in the black and white.

Begg was placed on the inactive list this year after injuring his posterior cruciate ligament in the VFL.