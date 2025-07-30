AFL Draft: The National Championships' five biggest bolters

On the Footyology podcast, Rohan Connolly and Rodney Eade debate the Demons' coaching future, weighing up sticking with embattled Simon Goodwin with looking at a new coach, either proven or unproven. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

The most important games of a draft prospect's season come in the national carnival, and in 2025, these five bolters made it count. From all five sides, top 15 prospects have emerged to shake up recruiters' big boards, and in the case of Carlton forced a good headache for a club that traded away its first round pick.

These are the five names you'll be hearing called out on the first night of the 2025 AFL Draft thanks to scintillating performances at the national championships.

Aidan Schubert

There's no better contested mark in the 2025 crop than Schubert. The SA talisman was undeniable in the forward 50, leading allcomers with 11 contested marks across his campaign. At 198cm Schubert presents as a genuine key forward at the next level. He has soft touch in the ruck and and impressive mobility, suggesting he'll spend significant periods of his career up the ground as well.

Schubert's championships by the numbers is seriously impressive -- 17 disposals, seven marks and 2.5 goals per game are benchmarks the likes of Aaron Cadman, Nate Caddy and Jed Walter couldn't reach in their draft years.

There's a bit of fellow Croweater Riley Thilthorpe in Schubert's game -- from his physical marking prowess to the clean hands in congestion and ability to roam up the ground. He's now had five games of 20-plus disposals spending significant time in the ruck for Central Districts, and is firming as the top key forward option in this year's pool.

Harry Dean

It's a brilliant stroke of fortune that Carlton has access to the best key defender in this year's draft. The son of two-time premiership defender Peter, Harry Dean is an excellent intercept defender that can play on a talls and smalls. But he continued to fly under the radar through games for the Murray Bushrangers up until the late stages of the national carnival.

Against Vic Metro in the finale to the championships, the 193cm backman was a brick wall for Vic Country, racking up six intercepts in the first quarter and finishing with 11 for the game. He's an accurate kick and went at 89% by foot for his 15 disposals per outing and has a surety to his ball use out of defence.

Dean will play a lot of senior football for Carlton next year, and a strong finish to his campaign may see him rise into the top 10 mix. With Jagga Smith heading into a full pre-season and Cody Walker emerging as a pick one chance in 2026, Dean's arrival means the Blues have three top-end assets to kickstart their list regeneration.

Jacob Farrow

No prospect has emerged from relative obscurity quite like Farrow throughout the national championships. The West Perth defender transitioned into the midfield for his state and is now primed to be the first WA prospect off the board come November.

There are two clear comparisons for Farrow at the next level -- Jordan Dawson and Hayden Young. At 188cm with a penetrating left leg, Farrow's graduation into the midfield saw him win more of his own ball and use his aerial advantage around the ground.

Farrow used the footy at a remarkable 90% from his 76 disposals, by far the best retention for that level of accumulation. His rise into top 15 calculations comes with the upside of what he could be as a midfielder at AFL level.

Lachlan Carmichael

The Swans entered 2025 with a bevy of draftable academy prospects, but it was Carmichael who made the carnival count. Playing for the Allies across halfback he averaged 25 disposals per outing, using it beautifully off his preferred right foot.

The variance between his best and worst outings are so minimal, seemingly always putting in a good showing and proving himself to be one of the draft's most bankable prospects. Carmichael's 82% disposal efficiency was the best mark amongst the top 15 ball-getters at the championships.

His want to get on the fly and receive handballs through the middle of the ground puts speed on the ball and resulted in the Allies' best attacking forays. He was even thrown into the midfield in the final game to great success in a potential sign of the future for the Sydney Academy star.

Lachy Dovaston

Dovaston was competing for the mantle of this draft's premier small forward, but ended that race swiftly with monster performances for Vic Metro. He plays with bravado and mongrel, sporting a flowing mullet and kicking goals for fun.

He finished with nine goals from four games, hitting the ball at full speed off hands and finishing his chances with aplomb. There's a bit of Nick Watson in Dovaston, who has no doubt learned some tricks off the fellow Ranges star including the shoulder shrug at forward 50 stoppages.