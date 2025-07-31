The Red Time podcast team discusses Toby Greene's cheeky 'overweight' comment directed at Tom Papley, and the playful way the Sydney star returned serve. (2:48)

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin feels "incredibly supported" by the club's board and has refused to be drawn on what a loss to lowly West Coast would mean for his tenure.

The Demons have spent the past three days soul-searching after giving up a 46-point lead to St Kilda on Sunday.

The Saints' miracle at Marvel Stadium, booting nine unanswered goals in the final term, was the biggest three-quarter-time comeback in VFL/AFL history.

Melbourne slipped to 6-13 after the unprecedented result, placing significant heat on Goodwin, particularly with how players botched the final minutes of the match.

The 2021 premiership coach and his football department spoke to the board on Monday in an already-scheduled meeting.

"I feel incredibly supported by the board, I have for nine years," Goodwin told reporters on Thursday.

"We've been able to go through these challenges before with clarity and strength and stability to create success.

"In 2019 we finished second last, two years later we won the flag.

"You can't get consumed in noise.

"All you can do is be really clear about your strategy, clear about your process, understand the challenge ... and go about the process to build the next great team."

Melbourne will return to the scene of the crime this Saturday for a rare Marvel Stadium home game when they host West Coast.

The injury-ravaged Eagles are going to make a formal request for AFL draft assistance after four years in the doldrums.

The once-powerful club could become the first team since GWS in 2013 to win just one game for the season.

Asked if a loss to West Coast could mean his job is in immediate danger, Goodwin replied: "That would be me getting consumed with noise, and that's not what I'm about.

"We get another opportunity against a football club this week to show, not talk, show what we're about."

St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera put on one of the great individual performances to slot two goals in the last 15 seconds of game time to break Demon hearts.

As he did after the game on Sunday, Goodwin admitted his team panicked and made crucial mistakes.

Goodwin said the Demons had received clarity from the AFL over the 6-6-6 rule.

Melbourne were given a warning in the third quarter for not following the 6-6-6 rule, but were penalised with eight seconds left.

Saints ruck Rowan Marshall perfectly placed his kick from the middle to Wanganeen-Milera, who had run unchecked from the centre.

"They trust each other, they trust the process, but clearly on the weekend they got it wrong," Goodwin said of his players.