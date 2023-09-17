In semifinal week of the 2023 AFL finals series, one of footy's true warriors stepped up despite injury, a veteran continued his strong form, but two straight sets exits left a lot to be desired. Here's whose stocks are up and down.
Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).
Carlton
Stocks up: Crucial in last week's win over Sydney, kicking the first goal and having 21 disposals and just one turnover, Sam Docherty again put in a Hurculean effort for the Blues in their semifinal win over Melbourne on Friday night. Docherty dislocated his shoulder just prior to half time, but played out the game, gathering 19 disposals and having six score involvements (including two direct goal assists). Most notably, his biggest contribution came during the sequence of Blake Acres' game-winning goal; Docherty stood tall in a marking contest, then took territory before sending the ball deep inside 50 to a two-on-one in which Acres snagged the ball and kicked the goal. I don't think this can be clarified any further - Docherty did this having sustained a dislocated shoulder barely an hour prior. Warrior. Credit to Sam Walsh (34 disposals, two goals) and Tom De Koning (15 and two), too. They were huge.
Stocks down: Celebrations aside, looking forward to next week and a trip to the Gabba, it's difficult to see the Blues pulling off the unlikely upset if the defence can't stem the flow of scoring shots. The Demons kicked 9.17 to the Blues' 11.7, after last week the Swans booted a dismal 9.14 to also fall short. The law of averages says a better team (on their home deck, for example) might nail those chances, keeping a Blues' fairytale Grand Final berth out of reach. Coach Michael Voss may also want to find some more avenues to goal; Charlie Curnow kicked just one goal from nine touches after only one major the week before.
GWS
Stocks up: It's Coniglio! Yes, the man who has his own song was best on ground for the Giants in his return game from an eye injury sustained in the lead-up to last week's elimination final. Stephen Coniglio continued his rich vein of form with a 30 disposal, two goal outing in the Giants' win over the Power on the road, while he also topped the list for score involvements on the night, with a staggering 13 (including one direct goal assist). It's the fourth straight game in which Coniglio has hit the scoreboard for the Giants, and his dynamic play in the midfield and forward of the ball has been crucial to his side's late-season success. He'll be crucial in his side's prelim on Friday night.
Stocks down: If you've ventured onto social media after the Giants' more recent wins, you'll have noticed the excellent social content coming from the west of the town. So impressive has the at times basic, at times complex content been, it's left all other clubs' social teams in the dust. Just excellent.
One first class ticket to the MCG 🎫 pic.twitter.com/a8wSgsDtyy— GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) September 16, 2023
Melbourne
Stocks up: Fans wondered all week what the Dees' play in the forward line would be, without a noted top line target in the side after Jacob van Rooyen was suspended, but Joel Smith did his best to get the Dees into a preliminary final. Playing the role of the focal point, Smith did his role to perfection, kicking a game high three goals (all in the first half) and taking attention away from dangerous smalls Kysaiah Pickett and Bayley Fritsch who worked their way into the game (if ultimately, inaccurately). Smith isn't a world beater, but he doesn't pretend to be one, and kicking three majors in a tight final is a huge effort given the questions over the Dees' forward going into the game.
Stocks down: Does Simon Goodwin enter 2024 as the most under pressure coach in the league? It might be a slight stretch, but Goodwin's side has now twice been sent packing out of finals in straight sets, with glaring issues yet to be addressed. Last week against Collingwood it was the cavalcade of poor inside 50s wasted for no return. Against Carlton, the Demons made some bizarre moves. Josh Schache was named sub and was subsequently unused for the entire night. The Demons sometimes refused to send even a makeshift ruck to some throw in contests despite having All-Australian ruck Brodie Grundy on the list. He was not selected even though it was revealed Max Gawn had a broken toe going into the game. But it can't all be blamed on Goodwin; poor kicking (2.6 in the final term) from Kysaiah Pickett, Gawn, and others truly let the Demons down. It's almost a wonder they couldn't win, and it unfortunately has the hallmarks of a culture-killing loss. Rally the troops, Goody.
Port Adelaide
Stocks up: All-Australian rebounding defender Dan Houston tried his best for the Power all night, providing crucial run out of defence, and a hard body around the contests. He finished with 22 disposals (16 kicks), seven tackles, six clearances, and 538 metres gained, and a goal assist. Houston has had a terrific 2023, and with some support in 2024 could get even better.
Stocks down: The cavalry can't come quick enough for the Power's undersized defence, which was exposed time and time again in Saturday night's loss. While Aliir Aliir and Trent McKenzie battled manfully throughout the night, the reality is they were just too small as a unit, stretched by the likes of Jake Riccardi (six marks, four inside 50), Jesse Hogan (nine marks, four inside 50), and Toby Greene (six marks, three inside 50). In fact, the Power allowed 15 marks inside 50, three more than their season average - a result of an undersized defence but also poor defensive work by the Power's mids, who were also well down on Saturday night. With Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Geelong's Esava Ratugolea set to move to Alberton in the offseason, the Power will back themselves to go again in 2024.