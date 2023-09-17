In semifinal week of the 2023 AFL finals series, one of footy's true warriors stepped up despite injury, a veteran continued his strong form, but two straight sets exits left a lot to be desired. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Carlton

Stocks up: Crucial in last week's win over Sydney, kicking the first goal and having 21 disposals and just one turnover, Sam Docherty again put in a Hurculean effort for the Blues in their semifinal win over Melbourne on Friday night. Docherty dislocated his shoulder just prior to half time, but played out the game, gathering 19 disposals and having six score involvements (including two direct goal assists). Most notably, his biggest contribution came during the sequence of Blake Acres' game-winning goal; Docherty stood tall in a marking contest, then took territory before sending the ball deep inside 50 to a two-on-one in which Acres snagged the ball and kicked the goal. I don't think this can be clarified any further - Docherty did this having sustained a dislocated shoulder barely an hour prior. Warrior. Credit to Sam Walsh (34 disposals, two goals) and Tom De Koning (15 and two), too. They were huge.

Stocks down: Celebrations aside, looking forward to next week and a trip to the Gabba, it's difficult to see the Blues pulling off the unlikely upset if the defence can't stem the flow of scoring shots. The Demons kicked 9.17 to the Blues' 11.7, after last week the Swans booted a dismal 9.14 to also fall short. The law of averages says a better team (on their home deck, for example) might nail those chances, keeping a Blues' fairytale Grand Final berth out of reach. Coach Michael Voss may also want to find some more avenues to goal; Charlie Curnow kicked just one goal from nine touches after only one major the week before.

GWS

Stocks up: It's Coniglio! Yes, the man who has his own song was best on ground for the Giants in his return game from an eye injury sustained in the lead-up to last week's elimination final. Stephen Coniglio continued his rich vein of form with a 30 disposal, two goal outing in the Giants' win over the Power on the road, while he also topped the list for score involvements on the night, with a staggering 13 (including one direct goal assist). It's the fourth straight game in which Coniglio has hit the scoreboard for the Giants, and his dynamic play in the midfield and forward of the ball has been crucial to his side's late-season success. He'll be crucial in his side's prelim on Friday night.