In Round 1 of the 2023 AFL season, Kysaiah Pickett made headlines for the right and wrong reasons, and a Richmond livewire had a massive brainfade, but the Giants, Power, and Kangaroos pulled off some special wins.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: The Crows were utterly disappointing when coughing up a 31-point lead to the Giants, but this Izak Rankine-Josh Rachele combination is going to be something that excites the Adelaide faithful -- and footy fans in general -- for a long time. The duo finished with a total of 36 touches and five goals from 11 scoring shots and having them both in Matthew Nicks' arsenal is not a bad ace up the sleeve. They will tear games apart as they jell.

Stocks down: You'll struggle to find a footy fan that doesn't agree Rory Laird is one of the most underrated midfielders in the competition, but his game against GWS may just be his worst in almost three years. Normally a ball-magnet, Laird finished with just 18 disposals and very minimal impact. It was his lowest possession count since the shortened quarters in 2020, and if you want to ignore that COVID-affected season, you have to go back to 2017 to find the last time he had less than 18 touches in a match. Not good enough from last year's leading disposal winner.

Brisbane

Stocks up: In what can only be described as an awful effort overall, falling to the Power by 54 points, the Lions would be buoyed by the effort of Irishman Conor McKenna in his return to the AFL. The 26-year-old went back home to play Gaelic football between his stint as a Bomber and signing with Brisbane during the 2023 SSP, but he didn't miss a beat. The dashing backman picked up 20 disposals (16 effective) and a goal in his club debut and showed signs he can be a damaging asset on Chris Fagan's half-back line this season.

Stocks down: Insipid. When you dish that up following a preseason full of hype as one of a few clear premiership favourites, you deserve the criticism that is rightly coming your way. They've now lost their past two matches by an accumulative margin of 125 points, so the entire Brisbane Lions Football Club really needs to think long and hard about whether they want to achieve something whilst they boast the talented list they currently have. It's only Round 1, and that's the only positive.

Carlton

Stocks up: What a steal Lewis Young is turning out to be for the Blues. The defender was excellent on Thursday night against Richmond, nullifying veteran Jack Riewoldt and taking five intercept marks (eight total) and racking up 20 disposals. He's becoming an excellent second fiddle to Jacob Weitering in that Carlton defence.

Stocks down: Carlton's late-game defence really leaves a lot to be desired, and it must truly be haunting Blues fans now that in their past three matches, they've squandered winning positions. Against the Demons in Round 22 last year, Kozzy Pickett kicked the winner with 11 seconds remaining in the match. Against the Pies the week later, Jamie Elliott sunk the Blues and their finals hopes with 102 seconds remaining. And on Thursday, Tiger Tom Lynch secured the draw with just 17 seconds on the clock. Yikes!

Collingwood

Stocks up: Collingwood's barnstorming finish on Friday night -- a 6-50 run after falling behind by 22 points late in the third term -- was nothing new, the never-say-die attitude back after steering them to a bunch of tight wins in 2022. But something that was new was the impact of the club's offseason recruits, namely Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell (21 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals) and the exciting Bobby Hill (three goals), who fill important holes that were evident at the Pies last season.

Stocks down: The one negative of being able leap as high as Jeremy Howe can? It's a long way to the floor. The Collingwood interceptor will unfortunately miss a large chunk of the season a breaking his arm in a gruesome contest on Friday night, virtually jumping over Tyson Stengle and somersaulting in the air before landing awkwardly on the MCG turf. Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery!

Essendon

Stocks up: Could this be the breakout year for Archie Perkins? He is going to be a star, we've seen that potential across the past two seasons, and his game on Sunday was another indication of it. The damaging mid-forward lit up the G with two majors in the second term, and finished his afternoon with three goals from 20 disposals and 10 score involvements. It's a high base to set, so let's see if he can carry through for the remainder of the season.

Stocks down: The build up to Essendon's Round 1 clash against the Hawks was dampened by the news 2022 leading goal kicker Peter Wright dislocated his shoulder and will have to undergo surgery, ruling him out for at least the first half of the season. It's not ideal, but they certainly weren't short of goal scorers on the weekend, suggesting there is enough depth to play with.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Yes, Luke Ryan had 37 touches, and, yes, Brennan Cox took an incredible 20 marks for the game, but it was fellow defender Hayden Young who we want to highlight, his 30 possessions, 13 marks and six rebound 50s a stats line many need to get used to. He's emerging as one of the finest users of the ball in the competition and if he can continue to thrive alongside the array of talls around him, that All-Australian half-back spot could be his by the end of the year.

Stocks down: It's clear Nat Fyfe isn't the layer he once was, and it's clear that he has the skill and experience to rip a game apart in 2023, but that was a dreadful performance from the two-time Brownlow medallist ho had minimal impact on the game.

Geelong

Stocks up: Chris Scott admitted in his post-game press conference it's a move that perhaps should have been made earlier in his career, and we firmly agree. Esava Ratugolea as a defender has a lot of potential if his outing against the Magpies is anything to go by. Make no mistake, he didn't light the game on fire -- finishing with just six disposals -- but the 24-year-old took four eye-catching intercept marks and made many important spoils to suggests he's going to be a value commodity for the reigning premiers, particularly with the injury concern to Tom Stewart and an array of other backline stars on the sidelines.

Stocks down: The early signs don't look promising for premiership defender Tom Stewart, who's right knee buckled under him when looking to shift directions during the first quarter. He was subsequently subbed out of the game and, pending scans, could also miss a large portion of season 2023.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Suns co-captain Jarrod Witts was his usual combative self in tough conditions on Saturday night, and he really couldn't have done much more for his side. A whopping 51 hitouts, 25 touches, 10 clearances and five score involvements is a huge start to the season, and he needs to start getting the recognition that he deserves.

Stocks down: You can take his stats on face value and think a 26-disposal outing (the only Suns who had more were Touk Miller and Matt Rowell) with 8 rebound 50s is quite solid for a third game at his new club, but Charlie Constable was rather wasteful at an admittedly greasy Heritage Bank Stadium. The 23-year-old had six clangers and went at 46% efficiency, and if he doesn't clean up that side of his game it's fair to say his spot could be the one up for grabs when Stuart Dew's defensive cavalry returns from the sidelines.

GWS

Stocks up: 37 degrees. Down 28 points at half time. What's the point, right? Well the Giants pulled off a massive, character-building win - the first for Adam Kingsley as coach and for Toby Greene as full-time skipper. Green was magnificent all day in brutal conditions, kicking four majors and picking up 19 disposals as he helped drag his team back from the brink and to a impressive gutsy win. Kudos Greene, and the Giants.

Stocks down: Stocks in anyone else winning Mark of the Year are well down! Harry Himmelberg's first-quarter hanger was a thing of beauty; the leap, the sit, the hang time (on the 202cm Reilly O'Brien, if you don't mind)... it's gonna take a serious grab to knock this one off the podium. Take a peek here!

Hawthorn

Stocks up: The Sam Mitchell era continued on Sunday afternoon in a season where the Hawks are expected to -- and should -- blood the youngsters with an eye to the future, and it's that philosophy that gave the footy world its first look at highly-touted youngster Cam Mackenzie, who couldn't have been more impressive in his AFL debut. The teenager had 18 disposals (15 effective) and seven score involvements, and did not look out of place at the MCG.

Stocks down: If you tipped the Hawks to win the same or more games this year than they did in 2022, your stocks are already rapidly stumbling. Mitchell has plenty to work with, but they're clearly a bottom four team.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Could it be that Kysaiah Pickett is the first to feature in BOTH the 'stocks up' AND 'stocks down' sections in the same game? Pickett was electric against the Bulldogs, showing why the offseason hype about some more time up the ground was warranted. He kicked four goals, directly assisted in two others, had 19 disposals (nine in the defensive half of the ground), and took seven marks. He was the 'everywhere man' on Saturday night, but may be the 'nowhere man' for the next few weeks for the Dees...

Stocks down: Kozzy, what were you thinking!? Instead of marvelling at his sublime four-goal performance, instead the storyline is that bump on Bailey Smith which will be scrutinised heavily. Pickett appears to cannon himself into the Bulldogs midfielder, leaving the ground to bump his opponent who was absolutely lucky to play out the rest of the game. The luckiest person though? Pickett himself, because that's a savage action that could easily result in a month or more on the sidelines had a concussion occurred. Instead, he'll miss just two weeks and could be counted lucky. In a week in which concussion in footy was splashed across headlines, it's a terrible look.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Now that's a debut! Harry Sheezel -- remember the name. The North youngster was outstanding in his first match since being selected with pick No. 3 in the 2022 national draft, amassing 34 disposals, nine marks, eight rebound 50s and showing composure beyond his years to help the Roos to a thrilling Round 1 win. Invest whatever you've got in this kid, he's gonna be special.

Stocks down: Alastair Clarkson made a statement at team selection when naming Tristan Xerri ahead of club champion Todd Goldstein in the ruck, admitting he was keen to get a glimpse of the future by unleashing the inexperienced tall. Unfortunately the experiment didn't last long, Xerri succumbing to an ankle injury in the opening quarter and looking likely to now spend some time on the sidelines. The silver lining? Charlie Comben looked tenacious and capable at the level.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Now that's how you win over your new fanbase! It was one of the most highly-talked about moves of the offseason when Jason Horne-Francis walked out on North Melbourne -- the club that took him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 national draft -- to head to his home state and Port Adelaide. The young star, who was powerful around the stoppages and used his trademark burst of speed to full effect, had 25 disposals, 11 score involvements and 10 inside 50s... not a bad first-up performance to silence your critics.

Stocks down: Speaking of the Horne-Francis critics, they'll be rather quiet this week. But the challenge is now set for the 19-year-old, who still needs to discover consistency in his game.

Richmond

Stocks up: It must be a great feeling to walk off the MCG as the best player on the ground in your first official outing at a new club, and that's exactly what Tim Taranto did on Thursday night. A monster all night in the midfield, Taranto did it all, racking up 32 touches, eight tackles and 542 metres gained against the Blues.

Stocks down: We love to watch him - in fact, he was a unanimous No. 1 amongst our writers as the "must-watch player" of 2023, but Shai Bolton had a brainfade which could well have cost Richmond the full four points. After taking a contested grab barely 30 metres out directly in front of goal with just a few minutes remaining, Bolton made the bizarre decision to kick around the corner. He fluffed it, it went wide, the Tigers went from seven points down to six points down. Had he nailed it, perhaps the Tiger would have won. Drop punt, Shai!

St Kilda

Stocks up: Well, the second era under Ross Lyon is off to the flyer. And who would've thought they'd concede just seven goals in the opening round and his first game back? Shocked. Seriously, though, knocking off who many people think is a contender is no mean feat. Let's see what they can do from here.

Stocks down: The Saints laid just two tackles inside their forward 50. The Dockers certainly chipped it around and maybe slightly stat-padded making it difficult to do so anyways, but you won't get away with that lack of pressure in your front half for an entire season. We'll be watching this closely in Round 2.

Sydney

Stocks up: Kudos to the Sydney midfield who, although losing the contested possession count, were far cleaner on the outside with +54 uncontested possessions and slicing the Suns up with crisp ball movement despite the slippery conditions. Chad Warner (30 disposals and 14 score involvements), Dylan Stephens (27 and a goal), Errol Gulden (24 and one) and Luke Parker (25), were well supported by rebound defenders Jake Lloyd (28 and nine marks) and Dane Rampe (25 and seven), who completely dictated the game.

Stocks down: Lance Franklin has a nervous wait ahead of him as the MRO assess his high bump on Gold Coast defender Sam Collins late in Sydney's opening round win. And he's lucky he didn't make contact earlier in the game when clearly raising an elbow whilst running past an opponent who beat him to a contest. Not a good look, Buddy...

West Coast

Stocks up: The Eagles have certainly found one in Reuben Ginbey. The big-bodied 18-year-old didn't look out of place in his AFL debut, the hard-at-it, 191cm product switching between midfield and defence and finishing with 15 touches, 12 tackles and three clearances. with his combination of contested ball-winning and speed, he'll be one to watch for the remainder of the season.

Stocks down: It wasn't a a great ending to the game for Bailey Williams. With less than 30 seconds remaining, the ball thrown in between their half-forward line and wing, and the Eagles trailing by just five points, the worst thing that could happen was a free kick against and possession in North's hands to ice the game and slow the clock. Even with his advantage after Xerri's early substitution, Williams then proceeded to give away a free for too high, a brainfade that cost his team the chance to pull off a thrilling comeback.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Consistent as ever, Adam Treloar continues to show why he's one of the comp's most reliable midfielders. He picked up 32 disposals, had six tackles, six clearances, six score involvements, and kicked a goal in what was a pretty disappointing showing from the Bulldogs against one of the premiership favourites in Melbourne.

Stocks down: How long will the tall forward line experiment last? We'll guess Luke Beveridge isn't going to pull the pin after just one week, but if it didn't work against backline that was without All-Australian defender Steven May, then the question does need to be asked. The lack of forward pressure applied by the Bulldogs was astounding! Let alone only two goals being scored by all of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Aaron Naughton, Rory Lobb and Sam Darcy combined.