Round 12 of the 2023 AFL season was a sneaky good one, with some high-scoring thrillers (and some dour ones, too - looking at you, Carlton!). A highly-rated Sun was epic, but the Crows continue to disappoint of the road. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: Ben Keays the midfielder - welcome back! Keays' versatility and ability to play a variety of roles has made him a valuable asset to Matthew Nicks' side, but it's fair to say he thrives when thrown into the guts. The 26-year-old backed up his 28 touches last week with another 25 against the Suns, while also laying 10 tackles and booting two goals in a fine performance.

Stocks down: Seriously, what is it with Adelaide on the road? We highlighted their travel issues last week, and again they're in the spotlight, with the Crows now 1-4 when playing away from their home deck (where they seem nearly formidable). It's become their biggest weakness. Highlighting the gap - the Crows score an average of 99.4 points at Adelaide Oval (seven games), but just 73.6 points (from five games) on the road.

Brisbane

BYE WEEK

Carlton

Stocks up: The one shining light for the Blues in another disappointing outing has to be the performance of Brodie Kemp. The 22-year-old looked more than comfortable in defence, clunking a game-high 10 marks -- three of them contested -- and winning the ball back through intercept. He also gave his side some drive out of the backline with his 340 metres gained.

Stocks down: Gee, where do you start? The inability to score, the indecisiveness with ball in hand or Michal Voss' questionable game plan? All worthy candidates, but instead we're taking aim at Lochie O'Brien. Just nine disposals for the game and a poor disposal efficiency to go along with it. O'Brien was totally outclassed by Melbourne's wing play from Ed Langdon and Lachie Hunter, once again proving he's simply not up to AFL standard.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Nick Daicos played his usual half-back-midfield hybrid role for the Pies and again had a game that could net him multiple votes on Brownlow night. The young star finished with 30 disposals, a game-high 626 metres gained, and three goals, his vision, skills, and ability to cover the entire ground seriously special to watch. There isn't too much else to say that we haven't already said, the guy is a freak.

Stocks down: He's been having a monster season for the Magpies but Jordan De Goey's brain fade in the opening term against the Eagles should cost him his chance at winning the Brownlow Medal. De Goey elected to bump Elijah Hewett but got it all wrong, making head-high contact and leaving the 19-year-old stunned on the Optus Stadium deck. He could be looking at a three-week suspension!

Essendon

Stocks up: Essendon's Zach Merrett tore the game open with a monstrous 16-possession first quarter. His influence was mildly quelled thereafter due to a Liam Shiels tag, but the smooth-moving skipper still ended up having 34 disposals, 11 marks, six tackles, and two goals to help his side avoid a slip up against the lowly-ranked Kangas. And how about super cub Massimo D'Ambrosio, kicking a classy winner with a couple of minutes on the clock. Clutch!

Stocks down: It's been great to see him get another opportunity, but that was a pretty lacklustre performance from new Don Sam Weideman, who could only manage four disposals in the win over North. Is Peter Wright ready yet?

Fremantle

BYE WEEK

Geelong

Stocks up: There are plenty of directions we could go with this, but Mark Blicavs played a starring role in Geelong's rousing win over the Bulldogs. The premiership Cat started with a cooling job on Bontempelli -- keeping the star Dog to just 23 touches, well below his usual output -- and moved into the ruck once Jonathon Ceglar was subbed out, finishing with 17 touches (12 contested), 16 hit outs, and seven tackles.

Stocks down: We're a sucker for making sure players are doing the defensive things and laying at least one tackle. So when you're the only player on your side not to register one (barring a sub), you'll get called out. Jed Bews, any danger!?

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Yep, it's official, Jack Lukosius loves Darwin! He's played in several positions through his career but surely now his exploits in the forward 50 are too valuable for him to be moved anywhere else. It's the second straight week Lukosius has kicked five goals, and the third time in 2023 he's reached that haul. In fact, both Jeremy Cameron and Charlie Curnow have kicked five or more goals three times this season - the same as Lukosius. Fair company!

Stocks down: Stocks in Damien Hardwick, or anyone else, coaching the Suns in 2024 are down. It's not out of the question, but these last two weeks in particular, in which the Suns have posted strong wins over finals fancies the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide in Darwin -- to be 6-6 at the bye -- have been impressive. The Suns are clearly digging in for Stuart Dew.

GWS

Stocks up: Callan Ward was simply massive against the Tigers, throwing himself at the bottom of contests and playing a usual, hard-running, combative role to try and carry his team to a comeback victory. It's something you can always bank on with the veteran whenever a game is on the line, this time out his 32 disposals, seven tackles, and 607 metres gained not enough to help his side to a win but enough to earn our praise.

Stocks down: You have to bow down to GWS for that inspiring effort and piling on a seven-goal fourth quarter when trailing by 16 points at the last change of ends. We get it, throw caution to the wind when trailing late, but still conceding five (and nine scoring shots) the other way and letting that game slip despite reaching the 100-point mark first has to leave a sour taste in the mouths of Giants fans across the country.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: How did the Hawks beat St Kilda last week and then suffer a club humiliation first half just seven days later? We'll tell you why: James Sicily. It's rare you don't play and your stocks rise but that's 100% the case this week with Sicily, who has been masking plenty of Hawthorn's defensive issues in 2023. He's the best defender in the game right now.

Stocks down: The effort from the Hawks was simply not good enough early. Credit for the comeback to make the final margin respectable, but let's be serious, the Power had put the cue in the rack after piling on 16 majors (and 105 points) to half time. Young, or, rather, inexperienced teams will have in-game lapses, but they're much more palatable if it's a 'run out of gas' type lapse instead of a 'we just haven't switched on' one.

Melbourne

Stocks up: The version of Christian Petracca without Clayton Oliver might just be better than the original! Over the past two games, Petracca has held the Dees midfield together, and on Friday night the Blues had no answer for him. Petracca led the game in disposals, kicks, contested possessions, clearances and score involvements. He even had nine intercept possessions, only key backs Jake Lever and Jacob Weitering had more.

Stocks down: He finished with a goal, 16 disposals and a bunch of marks but Max Gawn doesn't look right. The Melbourne skipper hasn't been at his best over the last few weeks and you really would have expected him to demolish the Blues ruck pair of Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni, particularly given the latter played just one half.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: In a tough year, you have to look for the small wins, and North Melbourne has plenty. One of those from Round 12? How about the 27 touches (14 contested), eight clearances, six tackles and one goal from youngster Will Phillips? Unfortunately missed the entire 2022 season with glandular fever, but he's going to be a big part of what looks to be a very promising midfield group.

Stocks down: Is this North Melbourne team becoming a tease? First it was a heartbreaking three-point loss to the Swans after an interchange mishap, then a gallant, competitive albeit 35-point losing effort against the top of the table Magpies, and again a one-goal defeat after taking the lead in the dying stages against the Bombers. They're taking their fans on a ride, that's for sure.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Jeremy Finalyson is having himself a brilliant season of football. The Power tall played the same forward-ruck role he's been starring in all season, and booted four of his five goals (a career-best effort) against the Hawks in a barnstorming first quarter. He also had 15 kicks from 17 possessions, took nine marks, and completely monstered his undermanned opponents.

Stocks down: As great as they were and have been over the last nine weeks, the ruthlessness of the Power has to be questioned. Ken Hinkley's side led Hawthorn by 96 points early into the third term and they looked destined to record the club's biggest ever score. That's wasn't exactly the case as the Hawks fought back gallantly, reducing the margin to 55 points at fulltime. Cliches aside, it could be a costly percentage loss down the road.

Richmond

Stocks up: He probably hasn't lived up to the hype since bursting onto the scene as a Grand Final debutant in 2019, but Marlion Pickett's foot skills will always mean he's not far away from having a valuable contribution. It epitomises his game against the Giants on Sunday, picking up just seven touches playing a half forward role, but to have the composure to pick up the loose ball, escape a tackler and finish on the left foot to kick the winner was just sublime.

Stocks down: Dustin Martin is getting to that stage of his career where he can still tear games apart at his best, but his floor has also dropped. The triple premiership star still had 19 touches on Sunday afternoon, but four clangers and only 1.4 rating points -- the lowest of any Tiger that wasn't subbed -- doesn't represent the greatest of games. Just 70 metres gained, too...

St Kilda

BYE WEEK

Sydney

BYE WEEK

West Coast

Stocks up: Doesn't Dom Sheed like playing the Magpies! Despite how poor his side's been going Sheed led a much-improved midfield against the Pies in his side's loss on Saturday. Tallying 43 disposals, 10 clearances, and a goal, Sheed was everywhere - and ably supported by Tim Kelly (who is putting together an under-the-radar good season) with 29 disposals, nine clearances, and a goal, and Elliott Yeo (26 disposals, seven clearances).

Stocks down: What is it with veterans and soft tissue injuries? Shannon Hurn limped off early in the loss to Collingwood with a hamstring injury - the latest in a long line of injuries to veterans over in the west. In addition, Elijah Hewett had to leave the field with concussion, and Connor West suffered a knee injury, meaning the Eagles were playing down two on the bench for much of the clash. All things considered, for the Eagles firstly to fight back into the match (after giving up an early lead), and give the ladder-leaders a decent spook before running out of gas, was pretty impressive. But, goodness, do the Eagles need a review of the fitness department.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Caleb Daniel was exceptional against the Cats, so much so that he finished with the most ranking points on the ground (169). It's not surprising after a 35-possession (31 effective), eight-score involvement, six-mark and five-tackle game at Marvel Stadium.

Stocks down: Is Oskar Baker's wing position up for grabs? Might be harsh after a solid season to date, but he had 22 touches on Saturday night at just 50% efficiency -- the equal lowest on the ground -- and after the mid-season rafting of former Magpie wingman Caleb Poulter, we're not sure he can afford too many more average efforts.