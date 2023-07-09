In Round 17 of the 2023 AFL season, the King twins both had nightmare games (for different reasons) and Bailey Smith's form continues to concern Dogs fans, but the Blues have won three in a row (by 50 or more points!) and the Dons are at cruising altitude. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: After being obliterated in the first half, the Crows lifted and stayed within reach in the final two terms despite facing a 44-point deficit at one stage. Their misfired comeback was largely due to the midfield presence of Jordan Dawson's 28 touches and eight marks, and Rory Laird's 31 (18 contested) and 10 clearances, the duo thriving under the ruck dominance of Reilly O'Brien who had a whopping 40 hit outs.

Stocks down: Max Michalanney has been a revelation for the Crows this season but lowered his colours during a tough afternoon at Marvel Stadium. The young defender, who rightly deserves to be in the Rising Star conversation, had just 20% disposal efficiency from five touches, and finished the game with -0.8 rating points - the least effective game on the ground.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Well, it's fair to say stocks in ageing stars undertaking mid-season preseasons in a similar vein to Jack Gunston, whose AFL return coincided with an equal career-best six-goal haul, have sky-rocketed. The Lions forward, who was somewhat on the outer a month ago when falling out of the team alongside fellow veteran Daniel Rich, starred in the 81-point win over the Eagles and, although it's not the hardest contest he'll have for the rest of the year, there may be room for him in Chris Fagan's forward 50 after all.

Stocks down: Charlie Cameron's form is officially a concern, isn't it? He's a star, we get that, as his previous All-Australian blazers and 34 goals in 11 games earlier this year suggested, but that's been followed by three goals in four games since, and his eight touches (two clangers) and two behinds against the Eagles isn't the return we expect from a player of his calibre.

Jack Gunston kicked six goals for the Lions. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Carlton

Stocks up: His stocks have been available at bargain basement prices (for a Coleman Medal-winning forward) but for those who've kept the faith in Harry McKay, they're being rewarded. Not only is his kicking at goal looking much better in recent weeks, his general output is up, and he looks confident. Another three goals, 20 disposals and three inside 50s shows Harry has added a defensive aspect to his game which helps keep him involved. He has 12 goals in his last five games - could he kickstart a run to ... finals?!

Stocks down: You have to feel for Matt Kennedy. He's been an integral part of Carlton's midfield rotation and has been playing an important role in recent weeks, so for him to go down with a dodgy looking knee injury isn't good. All the best with the recovery!

Collingwood

Stocks up: Scott Pendlebury's list of accolades continues grow, this time surpassing St Kilda great Robert Harvey with the most disposals ever recorded in VFL/AFL history. His 13th and 14th touches against the Bulldogs wasn't unnoticed as Collingwood fans went into raptures to acknowledge the incredible feat. It was a 14th win of the season for the Pies, and a player who is going largely unrecognised is clever defender Isaac Quaynor, whose 27 disposals (24 effective), 13 marks, and 10 intercepts adds to a wonderful season to-date for the 23-year-old.

Stocks down: That's it, no more warnings! The six-six-six rule has been a positive implementation for the game, but why are we not immediately punishing teams for not lining up in the correct manner -- which happened to Craig McRae's side in the final quarter -- at each centre bounce? It's time to just pay a free kick, they're grown men. Punish the mistake.

The moment Scott Pendlebury broke an incredible record.



Cheers, @SP_10 🍷 pic.twitter.com/K0qwebcJeq — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) July 7, 2023

Essendon

Stocks up: Brad Scott's midfield pairing of Zach Merrett and Darcy Parish, who combined for 78 disposals, 15 score involvements, and 1,286 metres gained, is going to be a problem for opposition sides as the race home to finals begins to heat up. The Bombers duo were particularly instrumental in the first half to give the Bombers match-winning ascendancy and hope that even a top four berth may not be out of the realms of possibility.

Stocks down: The Bombers are coming, and there's no better sight than a packed out stadium featuring a big Victorian club with a fan base the size of Essendon's. For that reason, Bombers fans needing to travel to an incomplete GMHBA Stadium next week -- where thousands of supporters will miss out -- when their side is carrying this much momentum, has to be frustrating!

Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Fremantle

Stocks up: You can never doubt the effort and application of Luke Ryan in that Fremantle defence. He was a rock for the Dockers, taking 10 marks (three contested, six intercepts) and tallying 17(!) intercept possessions and 15 rebound 50s from his game-high 35 disposals.

Stocks down: Did the Blues expose Fremantle's two rucks mantra? Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy combined for 69 hitouts (for a team total of 70) compared to Carlton's 18, but had very little influence. In fact, despite being smashed in the hitouts, the Blues won the clearance count 41-35 (+6) and were dominant around the contest. Lewis Young, Jack Silvagni, and Harry McKay shared rucking duties for the Blues and provided a lot more once the ball was live. We need to give a little clip to Brandon Walker, whose three disposals in the backline wasn't enough (and one of his kicks was an almighty shank, too!).

Geelong

Stocks up: Are the Cats officially coming, or was this just an inevitable big win over a really lacklustre opponent? Geelong's 62-point thumping over the Kangas gives them 34 points on the season - half a game clear in eighth spot and just six points away from the fourth-placed Demons with seven games (four at GMHBA) remaining. Their chances of a home final are growing, and it's an advantage that will be vital if they are to do any sort of damage in September. One thing's for certain - they need to take every opportunity from here.

Stocks down: Was it really that bad a game considering he endured a Hugh Greenwood tag for four quarters? Nah. Are we clutching at straws here? Admittedly, yes, we probably are. But facts are facts, and Patrick Dangerfield finished with more clangers (10) than any other player across the entire weekend. Come on, Danger! That's a stock down in our book.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Gold Coast co-captain Touk Miller made his comeback from a knee injury he sustained in Round 6 and was solid in his comeback game, picking up 20 disposals, seven marks, eight inside 50s and kicking a first-quarter goal to mark his return. Miller spent a lot of time across half-forward and worked his way into the midfield, and, despite the heavy loss, will make the Suns a better team in the remaining two months of the season.

Stocks down: One kick. One turnover. That was Ben King's night against Port Adelaide, which forced under-pressure coach Stuart Dew to tactically sub his prized full forward out of the game in the third quarter. It was a rough night for the 23-year-old, whose fortnightly total is now seven touches and one behind. He needs to find form, quickly, if he wants to help steer the Suns to a now-unlikely finals appearances or help save his coach's job.

GWS

Stocks up: Just a few weeks ago ESPN senior writer Jake Michaels pondered whether there was anything better than a 30-disposal, three-goal game, and Stephen Coniglio joined that club for a second consecutive season after his 30 touches, three goals, and 548 metres gained against the Hawks. If there's anything that let him down, it's the 60% disposal efficiency, but that's a three-vote game if we've ever seen one from a player who is putting together a brilliant season for a Giants team well and truly in the finals race.

Stocks down: From one midfielder to another -- a player who has also achieved the rare '30 and three' stat line this season -- Josh Kelly played one of the worst games of his career under a heavy tag from Finn Maginness, picking up just six touches (his lowest ever tally in a completed match!).

Stephen Coniglio was terrific against the Hawks. Photo by Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Hawthorn

Stocks up: James Sicily is back next week! They're a completely different side without him, and his return will be one of the most highly anticipated of the season.

Stocks down: It's not every day a 26-disposal, seven-score involvement game features as a depreciating stock, but that's what happens when you squander two very gettable shots at goal in the final game of a close encounter, Will Day. Day fell victim to the 'safe snap' shot players tend to fall back on when lacking in confidence, but sometimes, a nice simple drop punt when you're only 10 metres out does the trick.

Melbourne

Stocks up: It helped that Saints spearhead Max King was subbed out of the game in the opening minutes of the match, but that was some performance from Dees defender Steven May who was utterly dominant in the back 50. May's 13 intercepts and 12 marks from 29 disposals was one of the games of the season, his intimidating, brick wall-like presence cutting off most St Kilda attacks.

Stocks down: From a player who had his best game of the year to one who had his worst, Kysaiah Pickett's night ended with just four disposals next to his name, and while it's only the second time in 2023 he's gone goalless, it's the sixth time he's had single digit possession numbers. Finding different ways to influence games when things aren't going his way will be critical for Kozzy in the run home.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Everything about the Cooper Harvey debut was brilliant; his games record holder father Brent telling him the good news during the week, finishing with the second-most contested marks (five) ever taken by a debutant, and an outstanding last-quarter goal from outside 50 to showcase just some of his special skillet. That's a week, and day, he and his family will remember forever.

Stocks down: A really poor year goes from bad to worse for the Roos who have now lost 14 straight games after winning their opening two matches against the Eagles (five points) and Dockers (one point). The reality is they really could be winless after 17 weeks. Is the current West Coast disaster letting North off the hook? Slightly, perhaps.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Port Adelaide's ability to put its foot down when necessary is holding them in good stead in 2023, and should continue to. The Suns held a one-goal lead at half time and looked to be on the verge of claiming just their second ever win against the Power, but as we've seen throughout this season, a nine-goal third quarter avalanche propelled Ken Hinkley's side to a 43-point lead at the last change of ends, and a 14th consecutive victory. This is a hell of a team, and that top-of-the-table clash against the Magpies in Round 19 cannot come soon enough.

Stocks down: This team is absolutely flying right now, so if you've bought stocks anywhere in the boys from Alberton, just sit back and enjoy the ride.

Richmond

Stocks up: Shai Bolton's silk and class coming to the fore in the wet and greasy conditions is nothing new, but the Tigers gun was yet again the star of the show as Richmond ran over the top of the Swans in a thriller. Bolton's 31 possessions, 10 score involvements, nine clearances, and 598 metres gained were a lot to handle, and his presence across half-forward -- lifting when the game was on the line -- is enough o make the Tigers a scary prospect in the run home to September, whether they make it or not.

Stocks down: Things couldn't have gone much worse for Tigers debutant Jacob Bauer, who was subbed out of his first AFL match after injuring his hamstring during a kicking motion in the opening minutes. A heartbreaking ending for the youngster, although his replacement, Jack Ross, made a tremendous impact off the bench with 20 touches and two goals.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Having both Jack Billings (18 touches and a goal) and Zak Jones (20 and five clearances) back after nearly a one-year absence from the top level was a sight to see for Saints fans. The duo brought an attacking mindset and add a different dimension to Ross Lyon's side, and could prove to be an invaluable asset in the run home.

Stocks down: A lot of hope the Saints had of upsetting the Demons and stealing their spot in the top four disappeared when Max King was subbed out with a shoulder injury. Their chances of victory dwindled again when Seb Ross injured his hamstring, and again when Zaine Cordy was ruled out with concussion before half time, leaving the team with two healthy rotations. Yeah, it was injury carnage of the highest order on the St Kilda bench, and to make matters worse, King requires surgery and will unfortunately miss the remainder of the season in a brutal blow to the club's finals hopes.

Max King of the Saints grabs his shoulder in pain. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Sydney

Stocks up: The footy world hopes it's not, but Friday's night's game against the Tigers was almost inevitably Buddy's last at the home of footy (barring a final), and when it's time to reflect, we'll be grateful for the eternal memories created by Lance Franklin at the MCG. Buddy slotted two goals from 15 possessions and seven marks, and was a critical focal point throughout the match.

Stocks down: The Swans will unfortunately be without veteran defender Jake Lloyd after he was subbed out with concussion from a poorly executed high bump made by Toby Nankervis in the second quarter.

West Coast

Stocks up: There isn't often an heap you can take from these kind of beltings the club is currently on the end of, but should at least be buoyed by the games of Campbell Chesser (14 touches, six marks, three tackles), Elijah Hewett (18, two and five), and Brady Hough (22, 14 and two), a few youngsters who are digging in and showing that there's something there to work with. They arguably all but had better games than Dom Sheed and Andrew Gaff and, weirdly, that might just be a positive thing.

Stocks down: Look, we know we said there's reason for optimism above, but it must be extremely difficult being a West Coast supporter right now. We're thinking of you during these difficult times.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: We pumped this bloke up last week and rightly so after a bag of four goals against the Dockers, but Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, whose consistency has been conspicuous in the early parts of his career, was yet again superb for the Bulldogs, finishing with two goals from five scoring shots and 10 marks at Marvel Stadium. His goal-kicking perhaps let him down a touch, but when this guy eventually explodes, you'll want to have bought stocks in him already. Jump on board, he's gonna be special.

Stocks down: Someone provide an answer the mysterious question: What has happened to Bailey Smith? The Bulldogs star has been horribly out of form in the past three weeks; he registered just four kicks from 19 touches against the Roos, posted 16 against the Dockers last week, and managed a lowly 11 touches (at 36% disposal efficiency) against the Magpies with just two centre bounce attendances. In fact, excluding when he was ruled out of a game in 2020 due to a head clash, his tally against the Pies was the lowest since his debut season. Get him back in the guts, Bevo!