In Round 19 of the 2023 AFL season, Jamie Elliott came in clutch -- again -- and Charlie Curnow finally got his bag of 10, but a coach out west needs to be under more pressure (and it's not the one you'd first think!). Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: Not for the first time in 2023, Izak Rankine proved far too difficult to contain at the MCG and was a thorn in the Demons' side for the entire contest. The small forward was electric, kicking three goals from six scoring shots, and having nine score involvements amongst his 20 possessions. That hamstring injury in the final stages of the contest is incredibly unfortunate after what's been a stellar season for his new club.

Stocks down: Wayne Milera, what were you thinking!? With 10 minutes remaining in the final quarter in an action-packed thriller (and finals on the line, no less) Milera was awarded a tripping free kick in the centre of the ground. He played on, successfully evaded the man on the mark before being caught by Kysaiah Pickett despite teammates streaming forward. The turnover caused a third Melbourne goal in a row, all but undoing all the hard work that was done by the Crows earlier in the quarter to get themselves back in the contest. Just a needless, costly brain fade.

Brisbane

Stocks up: The return of Josh Dunkley was music to the ears of Brisbane fans across the country. Not that they were significantly hurt by his two-week injury absence, but his influence in the guts against the Cats was a big reason why they walked of the Gabba with the four points. The midfield bull finished with 27 disposals (18 in the second half) and seven clearances, but also laid some critical last-quarter tackles when the game was on the line.

Stocks down: An unfortunate knee injury to rising star Will Ashcroft sours what was an otherwise crucial win for Chris Fagan's team, the 19-year-old clutching at his left knee late in the game when twisting awkwardly out of a contest. He's been a vital component in that engine room in 2023 and a pure joy to watch in his debut season, so it was shattering to hear the news scans confirmed a ruptured ACL for the youngster.

Carlton

Stocks up: King Charlie, take a bow! Sure, he wasn't up against the most difficult of opposition defences given how depleted the Eagles are right now, but kicking 10 in a game? It doesn't matter who it's against, you just sit back, enjoy, and applaud the fabulous talent that is Charlie Curnow. Deservedly, a second-straight Coleman Medal looks to be heading in his direction.

Stocks down: The one thing you're looking to avoid in a big win like that is injuries to key players and, unfortunately, the Blues didn't escape the Marvel Stadium belting with a clean bill of health. Jack Silvagni (jarred knee) was subbed out of the game, Jesse Motlop (calf) didn't finish the game, and Sam Walsh has a hamstring concern. They could all be on the minor side, but it's not ideal with a litmus test against the Pies coming up in Round 20.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Seriously, who else but Jamie Elliott? The Collingwood sharpshooter delivered when it mattered most in his side's thrilling two-point win over the Power, kicking two ripping goals in the final stanza -- including the winner in a spot on the ground not too dissimilar to his after-the-siren effort against the Bombers in 2022 -- and officially cementing his status in the AFL as one of the game's most clutch performers. The small forward is riding a serious hot streak having now kicked 18 goals in his past five games and hitting the scoreboard in eight of his last nine.

Stocks down: It was a rough night for Jordan De Goey, who could only manage 19 disposals (at an extremely low 42% efficiency) in the wet conditions and lacked his usual explosive influence around the contest.

Essendon

Stocks up: Not for the first time this season, Jordan Ridley played the role of brick wall down back and couldn't have done much more. He finished a tough night with a team-high 29 disposals, a game-high nine intercept possessions and clunked three contested marks. It's a damn shame he was subbed out of the game late with a quad strain.

Stocks down: He had three disposals in the opening two minutes and just five more for the remainder of the game. Jake Stringer is a real barometer for the Bombers and his impact really summed up how his side went on Friday night against his former club. Stringer just has to find ways to positively influence the game when it's not going his way.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Electric small forward Lachie Schultz gets the job done most weeks with little fanfare, and he's reminded us all, again, why he might just be one of the most underrated players in the competition. Schultz finished with 11 disposals, six marks, six score involvements, seven tackles, and four goals straight in the loss to the Swans, delivering yet another bang-for-buck game that deserves recognition.

Stocks down: Nineteen rounds down. Bottom four. One win from their last seven games. At what point does blame for this lacklustre season fall back on Justin Longmuir? This is a far cry from the team that made a semifinal last season and was playing an effective finals brand of footy, and, at this point in time, it's hard to see how they can improve and catch up to those in contention even next season. We're not saying 'sack the coach', but a lot of change is needed nonetheless, because from winning a final in 2022 to ... this ... is beyond disappointing.

Geelong

Stocks up: You can never deny the effort of defensive linchpin Tom Stewart, who played a terrific game to the tune of 25 disposals, nine marks, five tackles, five rebound 50s, and 460 metres gained. He even had 10 centre bounce attendances when switching into his side's struggling midfield after half time and held his own - an interesting a new option Chris Scott can perhaps call upon when a different dynamic is needed in the run home.

Stocks down: They essentially played one quarter of footy and nearly stole it, but the Cats made some costly errors when making their late comeback in the final stanza. Zach Guthrie's uncontested inside 50 with just over three minutes to go, blazing away and sending the ball to the hotspot where three Lions were waiting; Jeremy Cameron demanding the ball running past Brad Close boundary side and shanking his kick with 50 seconds remaining - yeh, better decision making was needed, Catters.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Sam Collins has joined a now-long list of players holding the record for intercept marks in an AFL game, the Suns defender taking 10 in the loss to the Giants, with 11 marks overall. Collins was solid all day in his role on Jake Riccardi.

Stocks down: Ben King just needs to do more to assert himself on a contest and find ways to stay involved. The highly-rated key forward kicked just one behind from four touches on Sunday afternoon and has now gone four consecutive matches without registering a single goal.

GWS

Stocks up: Lachie Whitfield played his role at half back to absolute perfection against the Suns. His 25 possessions (20 by foot), 498 metres gained, nine marks, three inside 50s, four rebound 50s, and six score involvements an example of how the Giants set up their attacks from the back half, and why opposition teams should be doing more to quell his influence.

Stocks down: Without Jesse Hogan leading the charges up forward there was a hole that needed to be filled, and Adam Kingsley was able to make do with the likes of Jake Riccardi taking five marks and kicking two goals, Callum Brown kicking two, and captain Toby Greene slotting three from seven scoring shots, but was this an opportunity for young Aaron Cadman to really prove himself? We're excited about his future, trust us, but four kicks, three clangers, and one behind isn't the stat line we want to see...

Hawthorn

Stocks up: If we told you one Hawk had 10 intercept marks, 28 disposals (at 93%), and was Hawthorn's most impactful play, it can really only be one man. James Sicily. Despite the footy he's missed, you have to make a case he's All-Australian this season.

Stocks down: He had an otherwise pretty good game, but Will Day, what were you thinking spoiling a last-gasp Tigers push forward into the corridor?! Day flew into the pack with fists raised, but, instead of trying to deflect the footy to a advantageous position, or, closer to the boundary line, he simply belted the ball into the space in the corridor, where Liam Baker happily snaffled the footy and snapped the game-winning goal. Such a minor act with big consequences!

Melbourne

Stocks up: That's better, Kozzy! Fleet-footed Kysaiah Pickett had a disappointing month between rounds 12-17 and his consistency was absent for a lot of the season despite his game-breaking abilities. But after a strong three-goal effort last week, the goal sneak was arguably best on ground in the win over the Crows, kicking two goals from 20 disposals, four tackles and a huge 11 score involvements. There aren't many players that can light up the 'G like an in-form Kozzy, that's for sure.

Stocks down: It's been some fall from grace for Melbourne key forward Ben Brown, who once kicked more than 60 goals in three consecutive seasons from 2017-2019. He just doesn't look anywhere near it at the moment, as his five disposals and zero goals on the weekend suggests. Does the Brodie Grundy forward experiment need to be explored at AFL level, rather than VFL? We'll be surprised if that's not considered for Round 20.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: The Roos went down in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday afternoon, but it was through no fault of midfield bull Luke Davies-Uniacke who was exceptional in his fourth game back from an injury layoff. The 24-year-old picked up 33 possessions (23 contested!), a game-high 11 clearances, nine inside 50s, and 668 metres gained in a colossal effort at the coalface.

Stocks down: The race for the Rising Star is no longer a race, right? It has to be Harry Sheezel. Another massive performance from the first-year phenom, Sheezel picked up 28 disposals at 89% if you don't mind. His consistency has been remarkable, having only tallied fewer than 20 disposals twice in 2023. He's a gun.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Willem Drew did it! The Power midfielder successfully tagged Nick Daicos and kept him to his equal-season low of 25 disposals. The Magpies star had just 19 touches -- low for his standards -- to three-quarter time until Drew released the shackles and was more often manned up on De Goey during the final term. But Drew himself enjoyed a prolific game, laying a whopping 16 tackles (the most of his career) and at times creating havoc in attack to keep his opponents accountable.

Stocks down: Open hand, closed fist - it doesn't matter. Willie Rioli's off-the-ball strike on Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy will see him spend some time on the sidelines. And if it doesn't, it's still one of the dumbest acts we've seen on a footy field in season 2023 considering he has already been suspended from a similar incident involving Essendon's Jordan Ridley in Round 8.

Richmond

Stocks up: How good is Liam Baker to watch? He's a bit of an everywhere man, plonk him in defence and he generates drive and is hard at the footy in the contest. Plug him in the middle and he'll slot in seamlessly, and put him near the big sticks and he'll salute. He kicked a stunning winner against the Hawks to keep the Tigers' finals hopes alive, and finished his day with two majors and seven score involvements from 20 touches. Gun.

Stocks down: Usually pretty reliable, Jack Riewoldt really struggled in front of the big sticks, missing a couple of chances he'd normally gobble up to finish with 1.3. Thankfully for the Tigers, it didn't affect the result!

St Kilda

Stocks up: He's been a touch out of form since coming back from his shoulder injury, but Jack Steele was instrumental in the fourth quarter of the Saints' comeback win over North Melbourne. His 11 disposals, a goal, and a direct goal assist, as well as three clearances in the term were much-needed as the Saints battled back to snatch victory by eight points.

Stocks down: Just 18,279 people showed up to Marvel Stadium for two Melbourne clubs playing in excellent conditions under the roof. Your club is sixth on the ladder and still a very live chance of playing finals ... Saints fans, where were you?! Yikes.

Sydney

Stocks up: Luke Parker is the quintessential heart-and-soul player that every team needs. The veteran midfielder was heavily influential around stoppages and put in a best on ground performance that consisted of 32 touches (15 contested), eight clearances, nine tackles, and nine score involvements. An absolute warrior, and never anything less.

Stocks down: What's with Sydney just not using their sub? The idea is it's there for a reason, there for fresh legs, and to give guys a rest (unless required for injury cover). It's now twice this season Ryan Clarke has been left as the unused sub. He's not an overly explosive, or high-impact player, so perhaps the hesitation is he won't have an immediate impact on the game, which raises the question of why Clarke is selected at all. While probably not critical in this game, it's an interesting tidbit.

West Coast

Stocks up: We've been happy to criticise some of his efforts in 2023, but we're going to give Andrew Gaff props for his performance against the Blues. Looking more like the Gaff of 2018, he picked up 30 disposals, kicked a goal, directly assisted in two others, and took 10 marks around the ground. His link play was much improved on what we've seen, and he really stepped up especially when Luke Shuey went down with a hamstring strain.

Stocks down: Luke Shuey was subbed out of the game with a hamstring injury during the second quarter after collecting just seven touches (six clangers!) and giving away four free kicks. It's yet another soft-tissue setback for the 33-year-old, who has only managed to play nine matches in 2023 and hasn't played more than 20 games in a season in four years. He'll be in a race to return by the end of the year, and it begs the question, does he go on?

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Betting slips which have Marcus Bontempelli winning the 2023 Brownlow Medal are starting to look considerably valuable. The Bont's last six games have been herculean, the Bulldogs skipper is averaging 30 disposals, eight clearances, eight tackles and 1.5 goals per outing. Don't give the medal to Nick Daicos just yet...

Stocks down: It's all good and well to have a ballistic second term in which you kick seven majors, but the slow start was a worrying sign for the Dogs. Smashed in the clearances in the first term, the Dons looked to be in control of everything early. Better teams (that is, those above the Dogs on the ladder) probably won't let Luke Beveridge's men get away with it in finals.