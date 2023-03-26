In Round 2 of the 2023 AFL season, Nick Daicos and Luke Davies-Uniacke showed the footy world what they're made of, and an unheralded Bomber stood tall in an imposing career outing, but a premiership Tiger lowered his colours in a dangerous act sure to cop scrutiny.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: That's the Rory Laird we know and love! We gave him a deserved whack last week after his poor Round 1 outing, but the Adelaide star bounced back in some style against the Tigers, picking up a whopping 39 possessions, 11 score involvements, eight tackles and seven clearances. Let's hope the stark contrast in his games so far isn't a sign of potential inconsistency across 2023.

Stocks down: In the end, football is a basic game, really. You can have all the scoring shots in the world, but if you're not kicking the ball through the big sticks you're just not winning games. And that's why we're gonna slam the Crows' inaccuracy. More inside 50s, more contested possessions, more tackles - that's all fine. But 10.16 vs. 17.6? Well there's the difference, a 38% shooting accuracy compared to 74%.

Brisbane

Stocks up: In case anyone needed reminding why Will Ashcroft was the most highly-touted junior in last year's draft crop, the young gun put on a show on Friday night against the Demons. He picked up 31 disposals and kicked a goal, showing bravery at the contest, and was at times very daring with his disposal. It's so refreshing to see a first-year player back their skills so often, and the current two-horse race for the Rising Star looks like it's going to get hot!

Stocks down: Who is paying the electricity bills at the Gabba? Friday night's random 40-minute blackout midway through the final term brought back memories of 1996 and the blackout at Waverly during the match between St Kilda and Essendon. After players had to leave the ground while waiting for power to be restored to the light towers, the match eventually resumed -- and the Lions won! -- but the Demons did come storming home - just about playing lights out footy for the final seven or eight minutes! Another five minutes and what should have ended as a Lions domination could have become an almighty upset!

Carlton

Stocks up: Carlton's big men stood tall, literally, on Thursday night, especially in the closing stages of the Blues' eight-point win over reigning premiers, Geelong. Whether it was Charlie Curnow contributing with five goals -- including a beauty in which he wheeled around on the boundary from 60 -- or Harry McKay, who, despite perhaps not having the best night in front of the sticks, was crucial in the closing stages of the fourth term, clunking four game-saving marks as the clock ticked down. Credit to Lewis Young, too, who also came up big in a one-on-one late in the piece.

Stocks down: It wasn't his worst game, let's make that clear, but Jack Silvagni didn't hide his displeasure at being subbed off at three-quarter time for Lochie O'Brien. Silvagni had tallied 12 disposals and 0.2 before being asked to make way, and, off-camera, made his way to the bench shaking his head, looking forlorn. At the final siren, he looked anything but jubilant when coach Michael Voss went to congratulate him. It's different to seeing, say, Max Gawn looking dejected in the changerooms of the Gabba after succumbing to an injury - one player is going to get subbed out healthy or otherwise in every match.

Collingwood

Stocks up: We're gonna say it: Nick Daicos can win the Brownlow in 2023. I mean, what can't this kid do!? His work rate and uncanny ability to create separation from his opponent and use his pristine kicking ability to pick out passes is brilliant to watch. The Rising Star winner finished his afternoon against the Power with 32 disposals (27 effective), 11 score involvements, six inside 50s and two goals - and probably three Brownlow votes. He's not an 'emerging talent' -- as Pies coach Craig McRae put it post game -- he is already a star.

Stocks down: Have the Collingwood doubters got it wrong? It could still be too early to tell. But the hype surrounding this team right now is absolutely justified after two ripping wins. Predicting a ladder slide in 2023 after so many close games last year also had merit, and still might. But most left out the idea that they could have improved over the offseason. And it seems they have. A lot.

Essendon

Stocks up: Essendon went into their clash with the Suns with an undermanned forward line after Sam Weideman was a late out, with Peter Wright already sidelined and Jake Stringer returning via the VFL. But they found the answer in Kyle Langford, who put in a Herculean effort to register a career-best five goals from 14 disposals and seven marks. He's a difficult match-up for defenders (and especially given last week he was prowling the backline!), and let's hope he can string some consistent footy together.

Stocks down: The impact of Dyson Heppell has certainly reduced over the years. The former skipper played a usual outside game at Marvel Stadium but could only manage 14 touches. It was his three direct turnovers, though, that stood out for the wrong reasons and that Brad Scott could not afford, eventually being subbed out of the game for Matt Guelfi.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Look, he hasn't set the world on fire to begin his Fremantle tenure, but credit to Jaeger O'Meara who shook off the nerves and slotted back-to-back last-quarter goals in the dying stages of the Dockers' frustrating one-point loss to North Melbourne. When you're 20 points down that late in the game, it's easy to be overawed by the pressure. A solid effort to get Freo back into a winning position when it seemed unlikely.

Stocks down: He was better in the second half where he had 20 of his 28 hitouts, but that was a seriously poor game overall from Sean Darcy, who was well beaten and had absolutely no influence on the game. Six disposals, one mark, one tackle, six clangers... it's fair to say we'll be looking for a lot more from the Freo big man next week and beyond.

Geelong

Stocks up: It can really only be one man! Jeremy Cameron was by far the best player on the ground in Thursday night's loss to Carlton, providing a formidable target up forward and beyond. He finished the night with 25 disposals and 6.1 on the night. He never looked like missing a set shot all night (his one behind came when he kicked while being tackled), and his ability to push up the ground and into defence was noticeable. It's a shame Jezza didn't have many friends on the night.

Stocks down: There are a few worthy candidates this week, the skipper included, but it's the Cats' offseason recruits who made some costly errors in the fourth term as their side was attempting the comeback. First it was Jack Bowes who fluffed a set shot from a slight angle from just 15 metres out. Then it was Tanner Bruhn who, after doing all the hard work and extracting the footy from a contest, blazed away, missing a leading forward inside the 50 to put it out on the full with two minutes remaining and his side down eight points. Perhaps acquiring the 'Geelong DNA' takes time!

Gold Coast

Stocks up: How good was it to see Lachie Weller back playing AFL footy! The classy rebounder returned for his first game of the season after suffering an ACL injury in 2022, and 24 disposals and seven marks is not a bad return at all.

Stocks down: It was not a good afternoon for defender Charlie Ballard. An unsung hero for much of 2022, Ballard was often on the last line of defence matched up on Langford who was arguably the best player on the ground. The 23-year-old only had one kick, and also gave away a silly brain-fade of a free kick in the third quarter when the game was well and truly on the line. He's had better days, that's for sure...

GWS

Stocks up: You don't normally hear too much about Lachie Ash but he is very quickly emerging as one of the best young rebound defenders in the game. Ash had 656 metres gained from 21 disposals (81% efficiency) in Perth, reads the game exceptionally well and plays with the kind of dare that helps make the Giants a fun team to watch.

Stocks down: This Giants side has bucketloads of talent which is why that loss to the Eagles will hurt, and while their front-half match-winners are obvious -- think Toby Greene (4.2) and Jesse Hogan (3.4) -- we really hoped for more from Jake Riccardi. It was a game with nice moments from the 23-year-old, but putting through just 0.1 and dropping some crucial marks isn't the way to show off your potential. That's now two weeks without a goal for the key forward.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: On a rough day for Hawthorn, James Worpel's efforts around the contest were always noticeable. He's had better games, but 25 possessions (16 contested), eight inside 50s, six clearances and a goal are the numbers of a player that can hold his head high.

Stocks down: Sam Mitchell's comments last week suggesting the Hawks would be "a little bit better" than most people think this season are starting to look fairly one-eyed, it's fair to say. These young, inexperienced Hawks are gonna struggle in 2023.

Melbourne

Stocks up: That was a serious game from Clayton Oliver, who was the catalyst for Melbourne's barnstorming finish after the delay of play. Oliver finished with 37 disposals and 774 metres gained, and had 13 touches, six inside 50s, three tackles and a goal in the last term alone, ending the match as Simon Goodwin's highest-rated player. It's not a first, and won't be a last, but you'd live comfortably as a Dees fan knowing you have a player of Oliver's ilk leading the way at the coalface.

Stocks down: He had some 'super sub' moments throughout 2022, but Jake Melksham was nowhere near it on Friday night. Just the four touches from 70% game time? His spot in this team is iffy, and it seems young gun Kade Chandler has gone past him in the pecking order, too.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Okay, we know we said Daicos could win the Brownlow, but so can this guy... Luke Davies-Uniacke, take a bow! That was an elite performance by the North Melbourne midfielder, who picked up 34 possessions, 11 clearances, six score involvements and kicked a monster final-quarter goal to drag the margin out to 20 points against the Dockers. LDU was the midfield game-changer in Round 1 as well and his ability to dominate games is starting to turn heads. Is he the best player from that 2017 draft? We're thinking so.

Stocks down: It was an outstanding win away from home, but letting the Dockers back in it after establishing that 20-point lead late in the final stanza definitely gives Alastair Clarkson something to work on.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: There wasn't much to celebrate for the Power in their loss to the Pies, but they'd be buoyed by the game of spearhead Charlie Dixon, who looked a powerful presence in the forward line. With a more even contest and better supply, this could have been a big game, but three majors from 14 disposals and five marks was a solid effort in the grand scheme of things.

Stocks down: What an absolute disaster that was... Anyone who bought stocks in Port Adelaide after their incredible win over the premiership-fancied Lions in Round 1, we're sorry to say the Power's value has taken a massive hit - Collingwood's performance aside. Let's see what they can do in the Showdown this week.

Richmond

Stocks up: Picking up both Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper was shrewd recruiting by the Tigers, the former averaging 30 disposals after two matches. But it was the latter's effort against the Crows that was more impressive, his one goal from 23 touches, six tackles, six inside 50s, six score involvements, four tackles and three rebound 50s a good representation of the work he did throughout the contest and a vastly improved output from his underwhelming debut at the club in Round 1. Oh yeah, and Noah Balta took nine intercept marks and had 11 intercept possessions. Those are some numbers, too!

Stocks down: Oh no, Nathan Broad, that is the very tackle we want to eliminate from the game. This needs to be at least five weeks minimum. It's time to shift the goalposts on dangerous tackles and head knocks. Whether the tribunal (and the current framework) agrees remains to be seen.

St Kilda

Stocks up: We said it last week and we'll say it again, the Saints just look a complete new -- and very exciting -- outfit under Ross Lyon. His influence in his second stint at Moorabin is already evident; the team is playing a high-energy, high-pressure style with a complete buy-in from the players. The Saints went +37 in possessions and +13 in tackles against the Bulldogs, and the aggression the move the ball with will hold them in good stead this season.

Stocks down: News that Jack Steele has been sent in for surgery after breaking his collarbone is a real dampener on what has been a positive start to the season for the Saints. The physical presence of the skipper at stoppages can't go understated and, for a side already missing a number of key players, it's another bitter blow to the already injury-hit Saints.

Sydney

Stocks up: No Lance Franklin, no Sam Reid, no worries! If you thought life after Buddy was a hard thought as a Swans fan think again, because Joel Amartey (four goals) and Logan McDonald (five) were huge -- albeit against sub-par opposition -- on Sunday. It would no doubt fill the club with confidence knowing they have enough forward-half cavalry with their two main spearheads well into the twilight years of their AFL careers.

Stocks down: Tongue-in-cheek a touch after such a strong team win, but Callum Mills (28 touches and two goals), Luke Parker (27 and one), Errol Gulden (28 touches and seven score involvements), Ollie Florent (25), Jake Lloyd (24)... several Swans feasted on a big win against the Hawks, so where were you, Chad Warner!? We wanted to see more from a player ranked 21st in ESPN's Jake Michaels' AFL Top 50 list! Warner had 15 touches and kicked one behind.

West Coast

Stocks up: West Coast won this game with an eight-goal second quarter avalanche, six of those being kicked by Jake Waterman and Jamie Cripps. GWS just couldn't stem the flow and, moving forward, it will be intriguing to watch if other teams can. There's no doubting the Eagles' Round 1 loss to the Roos was a disaster, but they looked a completely different outfit on Sunday afternoon. Can they keep up that blistering style of footy and do it against tougher opposition? That's the challenge now, but we liked what we saw.

Stocks down: Starting a debutant as sub has to be one of the worst things about footy, doesn't it? Come on West Coast, next time give Elijah Hewett a chance to shine!

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Tim English could well and truly and the year as the number one ruckman in the competition. No, we're not saying this now that Max Gawn's season will be slightly hampered. English is just a star, the Bulldogs big man having 21 disposals, eight marks, five clearances and a goal to go with his 26 hitouts against the Saints. He covers the ground exceptionally well, and his competitiveness and follow-up work is just as impressive as his undeniable aerial presence.

Stocks down: Did the Western Bulldogs jump the gun by extending Luke Beveridge's contract at the end of last year? It's a point worth raising, and after a 0-2 start the pressure is starting to mount. They look a lethargic, uninspiring outfit without a stable defensive system despite obvious depth and talent on paper. A loss to the Lions this Thursday night and a 0-3 start? Oh boy...