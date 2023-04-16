In Round 5 of the 2023 AFL season, the Blues showed the world the issues they face, but a bunch small forwards stepped up when their teams needed them - none more so than Sydney star Tom Papley.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: Welcome back, Darcy Fogarty! The Fog has always been one of the competition's best set shot forwards, and he flexed his muscles in a stacked forward line against Carlton on Thursday night. Working in tandem with Taylor Walker, Riley Thilthorpe, and a cavalcade of smalls, Fogarty took three contested marks, kicked 5.3 and had two further direct goal assists (for a total of 12 score involvements - second only to Rory Laird).

Stocks down: There's no negative in buying stocks anywhere in the Adelaide team right now. Matthew Nicks has his side playing some exhilarating footy and finals -- yes, we'll say it -- is on the agenda in 2023. They're behind only Melbourne for points scored this season. Dare we say it, shades of 2017.

Jordan Dawson and Darcy Fogarty were excellent for the Crows. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane

Stocks up: He's been criticised this year for his laconic style and his seemingly lack of application, but Joe Daniher has now strung together consecutive very good games for the Lions. Last week against the Pies he had 20 touches and kicked two goals, and this week against North Melbourne he took advantage of an undersized defence, booting five majors from 18 disposals to be the highest ranked player on the ground.

Stocks down: He's made a positive start to his return to the AFL, but we'd like to see a bit more consistency from Irish speedster Conor McKenna. The 27-year-old ended up with 15 disposals in the win over the Kangas, but was stateless in the opening term and had only four touches in the second quarter when the game was in a neck-and-neck state. A player with his line-breaking ability can completely change a game, so four quarters next week please, Conor!

Carlton

Stocks up: The ultimate professional, Sam Walsh returned to Carlton's lineup after months out with a back injury seamlessly. The midfielder was excellent on return for the Blues, picking up 25 disposals and kicking a goal in the Blues' loss to the Crows..

Stocks down: There were more than a few baffling coaching calls made by Michael Voss and his panel during Thursday night's bitterly disappointing loss to Adelaide. Allowing Jordan Dawson -- one of the competition's best ground kicks and kicks inside 50 -- to roam free in the midfield with not so much as a player within metres of him at contests was truly bewildering. Dawson had 10 inside 50s and 32 disposals, all the while opposed to Blues skipper Patrick Cripps, who had 19 touches, refused to chase, and looked a shell of his Brownlow year.

Patrick Cripps has had an underwhelming start to the season. Mark Brake/Getty Images

Collingwood

Stocks up: Death, taxes, and Nick Daicos' stocks rising week after week. Seriously, what more is there to say about this guy after a career-best 42 disposals and 856 metres gained against the Saints? No words. He is an absolute freak.

Stocks down: Their tall stocks already ravaged by injury, the Pies could be dealt another cruel blow with key forward Dan McStay suffering a finger tendon injury in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon's win and being subbed out of the game. Not ideal, however Craig McRae is likely to have Jordan De Goey back for Anzac Day and Nathan Kreuger got through his VFL return unscathed, so it may not all be doom and gloom.

Essendon

Stocks up: The Bombers are in a great spot with prolific midfielders Darcy Parish and Zach Merrett moulding into one of the best engine room duo's in the competition. Parish, a restricted free agent at the end of the year, picked up 34 possessions, eight score involvements and eight clearances, while his counterpart had 35, eight and nine. Apologies to Sam Draper, too, who enjoyed his return to South Australia.

Stocks down: Just the six touches (three effective) and three frees against for young Don Jye Menzie, who was the equal lowest rated Bomber on the ground with 2.4 rating points. The small forward position is one of the hardest to play in senior football so we'll cut him a little bit of slack, but it wasn't a great performance...

Fremantle

Stocks up: We challenged him last week after he was well held by Adelaide youngster Max Michalanney, and Michael Walters delivered in Freo's win over the Suns. Whether it was taking contested marks in the goalsquare, or kicking his four majors, or his two direct goal assists, Walters was excellent as the Dockers posted a much-needed win to keep the critics at bay - at least for another week. Well done to Walters on his game, especially after the week he had.

Stocks down: After a breakout year in 2022, and being one of the big differences that handed the Dockers a tight win over the Suns, it's head-scratching to guess why Justin Longmuir had Will Brodie as starting sub. The game turned when he came on, the 24-year-old picking up 16 touches, six clearances and five inside 50s in just 48% game time. Impressive stuff!

Geelong

Stocks up: Finally seeing a player kick 100 goals in a season after Buddy Franklin's feat in 2008 is becoming more imaginable, particularly when you watch Jeremy Cameron in full force. The Cats spearhead kicked another four majors in Round 5 (it really could have been more) and has 22 next to his name for the season. That's an average of 4.4 which, a rate that if he sustains, would get him to 96 if he doesn't miss a game. It's gonna be close!

Stocks down: The Cats are likely to be without goal sneak Tyson Stengle for an extended period after he broke his wrist in an awkward tackle. A real shame for the 2022 All-Australian.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Not usually a renowned goalkicker, David Swallow was one of Gold Coast's best in their narrow loss to Fremantle. In addition to his 20 disposals, Swallow kicked three majors and totalled seven score involvements as he tried his best to get his side over the line.

Stocks down: He's been on our radar for a couple of weeks, but Ben Long needs to find some form. Touted as a leader of the Suns' back six, Long's impact was minimal, and two turnovers from just nine disposals isn't good enough. That's two straight weeks with just nine touches for Long, who was brought in for his dare and hardness out of the defensive half. Would like to see a lot more.

GWS

Stocks up: Harry Himmelberrg, take a bow! This isn't the first time he's featured in this column, after taking a spectacular grab in Round 1, but the Giants swingman once again stood tall, repeating his aerobic effort from a month ago to reel in a wonderful grab and kick a clutch goal from the ensuing set shot to help hand the Giants a thrilling Gather Round win. Check out his mark below, is it the best of the year so far?

Harry Himmelberg was the match-winner for the Giants. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Stocks down: It didn't matter in the end, but boy oh boy Jesse Hogan had a case of the yips. The key forward finished with 2.4 next to his name, but no miss was more costly than his set shot from directly in front which could have put scores level in the dying minutes.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: The Hawks may have gone down in heartbreaking fashion, but it was through no fault of tough midfielder Jai Newcombe who has continued to go from strength to strength since entering the AFL system. Newcombe finished his afternoon with 31 disposals, a whopping 10 score involvements, 10 clearances and a goal. He just couldn't have done much more.

Stocks down: Are we being harsh? Yeah, probably, but Hawks veteran Luke Breust was the only player from his side that went at less than 50% disposal efficiency (except for the substitutes). Just the six effective touches from his 14, which is a little down for a player that is usually so clinical.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Well that was some sort of finish to a game by Clayton Oliver! After struggling with a Will Setterfield tag for most of the day, the Melbourne gun overcame a two-touch first quarter and quiet first half to rocket home with 20(!) touches in the final stanza... It wasn't his best performance, but the record books will still say 41 disposals. Ridiculous!

Stocks down: It wasn't a great weekend for the key forwards, with Ben Brown a late out due to back soreness after missing the previous round as well. It meant a lot of responsibility fell on the shoulders of Jacob van Rooyen (two kicks and one goal) and Tom McDonald (three kicks and no goals), who failed to have any influence as the Dees fell to a rising Bombers outfit.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: He's always been under scrutiny since his move from Collingwood, but Jaidyn Stephenson was a shining light for North on a pretty miserable day against the Lions. Playing as a high-impact, low-possession forward, Stephenson's return of four majors straight against the Lions was notable, and that's now seven goals in his last two starts. Is he starting to find some form in the front 50?

Stocks down: He battled manfully while injured last week against Carlton, but Nick Larkey still hasn't been able to regain his mojo after the hottest of hot starts to 2023. After kicking bags of six and four to start the year, he's now just kicked one major in the last two weeks, and his efforts in the forward line on Saturday were often in vain.

Jaidyn Stephenson was a shining light for the Roos. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: There is just so much to enjoy about Zak Butters' game. He's tough, uncompromising, skilful, and never takes a backwards step - all traits he showed in a best-on-ground performance against the Bulldogs. Butters had 33 possessions (17 contested) and seven clearances in the wet and looked a class above in the trying conditions.

Stocks down: Who said tall guys are not that handy in the wet? The doubters were wrong in the case of Todd Marshall; two clutch last quarter goals, and an excellent assist in the driving rain showed there is a place for the big boys in adverse weather.

Richmond

Stocks up: We're loving the way Liam Baker is going about his footy in 2023, picking up where he left off after a seriously underrated season last year. Named the 2022 AFLPA most courageous player for a reason, the Richmond hard-nut is averaging over 29 disposals in his past four outings, which includes his 35, seven marks and one goal against the Swans at Adelaide Oval. His versatility, tenacity and silky ball use makes him very likeable player.

Stocks down: Friday night was such a 'nearly' night for young tall Samson Ryan, who just couldn't buy a mark! Yes, he took two, but there were countless other times the 206cm Tiger reached up and had only his hands on the footy, only for the ball to slip through his fingertips, sometimes even when unopposed. For a player of that height, you really need to impose yourself better and take those chances.

St Kilda

Stocks up: The Saints are playing a typical Ross Lyon brand that means they're strong in defence and nearly impenetrable, but it's a system that allows defenders such as Callum Wilkie (24 disposals and 11 marks) and Josh Battle (24 and 13) to really thrive. The pair emulated a brick wall against the Pies and combined for 19 intercepts.

Stocks down: There's no doubting hitting a player behind play is the lowest act you can commit on a football field. So, Anthony Caminiti will rightly face MRO scrutiny for a strike that has put Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy in concussion protocols. Just a nasty, dangerous act that must be stamped out.

Sydney

Stocks up: He's the best celebrator in the game, and Tom Papley loved every moment of being under the Friday night lights with the country fixated on Adelaide Oval. His match-winning performance was immense; he kicked six goals in the second half and had two direct goal assists as the Tigers were pushing hard. Richmond didn't have an answer for him in a soggy Sydney forward line, and the crafty Papley took full advantage, playing a quintessential small's role.

Stocks down: It's looking a bit grim for Sydney's tall stocks; after the McCartin brothers went down with concussion last week (and are no guarantee to return in Round 6, according to John Longmire), Joel Amartey suffered a hamstring injury in the second term of the Swans' big win over Richmond.

Tom Papley was excellent for the Swans, kicking six. Mark Brake/Getty Images

West Coast

Stocks up: Where would the Eagles be without Oscar Allen? He again played a pivotal role in the forward line for the Eagles, booting four goals along with Jake Waterman as they tried their best to regain some respect after a horror third term at Adelaide Oval.

Stocks down: Did someone at West Coast walk under a ladder, smash a mirror, and see a black cat all in the same day? More injuries in the WAFL (this time Elijah Hewett in a 169-point reserves loss!), letting up a run of nine of 10 goals in the second term against the Cats, and it's likely Josh Rotham will come under MRO scrutiny for a dangerous tackle. What a week.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: What a return for Cody Weightman! The pint-sized terrier in the Dogs' forward line was almost a one-man band at times for the Bulldogs in their loss to the Power, kicking four goals and having nine total score involvements. When he's fit and firing, this forward line looks noticeably more dangerous when the the ball is coming inside 50, whether he's a marking target or hunting the ball at ground level.

Stocks down: In the pouring rain, it just wasn't a night for the Dogs' talls in the forwardline; Rory Lobb and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan combined for just 17 touches and 0.3 on the night.