Boxing star Gervonta Davis avoided jail time in a criminal hit-and-run case in Baltimore.

According to court records, Davis was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest at the home of his trainer, Calvin Ford, and was given three years of probation. He was also given 200 hours of community service.

In February, Davis pleaded guilty to four counts stemming from a hit-and-run crash in November 2020 that injured four, including a pregnant woman.

Police said that Davis left a Baltimore club at 2 a.m., ran a red light and struck the passenger side of a 2004 Toyota Solara. Davis was accused of fleeing the scene. The prosecution said that Davis made eye contact with the woman but never came over to help.

The woman currently has an open civil case pending against Davis, according to court records. The woman's attorney could not be reached for comment.

According to the Baltimore Banner, circuit judge Althea M. Handy admonished Davis regarding the incident.

"Three words: 'I am sorry,'" Handy said in court according to the report. "And he was not man enough to do that ... He's shown absolutely no remorse."

Davis (29-0, 27 KOs), the former WBA champion at 130 pounds, is less than two weeks removed from a TKO victory over Ryan Garcia in a 136-pound catchweight bout.

The Baltimore native who currently resides in Florida is also a defendant in a domestic violence case in Broward County, per court records. Davis has pleaded not guilty in the misdemeanor battery case. The next trial date is set for May 26.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.