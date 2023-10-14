Logan Paul wins via disqualification after Dillon Danis tries to put a headlock on him, leading to a skirmish between the sides after the fight. (1:35)

Social media star Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification in the sixth and final round of their exhibition boxing match Saturday in Manchester, England.

The fight was the co-feature to a pro bout between Paul's Prime energy drink business partner, KSI, and Tommy Fury.

Paul, 28, controlled from the opening bell with his jab and won every round heading into the sixth, when the matchup devolved into chaos.

Danis, a four-time jiu-jitsu champion and training mate of Conor McGregor, was deducted one point for an attempted takedown of Paul in Round 6. Danis, a 30-year-old who hails from New Jersey, attempted a second takedown in the waning seconds, which prompted Paul to throw a hammer fist.

Punch Stats Punches Paul Danis Total landed 108 16 Total thrown 330 70 Percent 33% 23% Jabs landed 31 4 Jabs thrown 158 26 Percent 20% 15% Power landed 77 12 Power thrown 172 44 Percent 45% 27% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Security filled the ring, and the fight was stopped as officials attempted to restore order. Paul's lone professional boxing match was a loss to KSI. Paul, who is from Ohio, also participated in an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

"Dillon Danis truly is a coward," Paul said. " ... I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. ... But he was calling himself a real fighter? ... Conor McGregor, you see that?"

The buildup to the fight became personal through a series of Danis social media posts aimed at Paul's fiancée, model Nina Agdal, which resulted in lawsuits being filed.

"This is a hobby for me," Paul said. "My true passion, I'm a WWE superstar. ... I'm an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I'm coming for that U.S. championship."

Mysterio, the Mexican legend, responded on X to the challenge: "I'm not hard to find, homie."

Paul is expected to return to WWE action at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4.

FURY OUTLASTS KSI

Later Saturday, Fury defeated KSI via majority decision in the six-round cruiserweight main event of a Misfits Boxing card.

Fury, who handed Jake Paul his first pro boxing loss in February, prevailed over KSI via scores of 57-56, 57-56 and 57-57.

Punch Stats Punches KSI Fury Total landed 38 39 Total thrown 124 159 Percent 31% 25% Jabs landed 3 12 Jabs thrown 16 55 Percent 19% 22% Power landed 35 27 Power thrown 108 104 Percent 32% 26% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Fury (10-0, 4 KOs) is the 24-year-old half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who meets Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia. Fury was deducted one point in Round 2 for a rabbit punch.

"I couldn't use my right hand for six weeks," Fury said. " ... I'll never be Tyson Fury; I'm just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be. He's an awkward man."

KSI claimed, "It was a robbery. ... How many jabs did you land? ... Look at your face. Look at your eyes."

"You're a sore loser," Fury replied.

KSI, a YouTube sensation turned boxer, defeated Logan Paul in his lone previous pro boxing match. The 30-year-old Londoner complained afterward about the repeated rabbit punching.

"He was trying to f--- up my equilibrium," said KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji.