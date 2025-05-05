Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- "The Monster" saved what had been up to Sunday night an underwhelming boxing weekend. But he had to overcome adversity to do so.

Naoya Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) had to peel himself off the canvas in the second round and put on a punishing offensive display to stop an incredibly tough Ramon Cardenas (26-2) in defense of his undisputed super bantamweight championship at T-Mobile Arena.

After some of boxing's biggest names (Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney) failed to impress on Friday and Saturday, Naoya Inoue's return to the United States for the first time since 2021 was punctuated by a thrilling showdown that saw the Japanese superstar avoid a disastrous outcome in a memorable performance that concluded a massive weekend in boxing.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Inoue Cardenas Total landed 176 80 Total thrown 462 290 Percent 38.1% 27.6% Jabs landed 68 35 Jabs thrown 242 158 Percent 28.1% 22.2% Power landed 108 45 Power thrown 220 132 Percent 49.1% 34.1%

Heading into Sunday night, Inoue has proven to be a force in boxing since his professional debut in 2012. He has plowed through four weight classes, becoming one of three fighters to become undisputed in two divisions in the "four belt era." Known for his exceptional punching power, Inoue has been a devastating force with 90% of his wins coming by knockout. But Cardenas didn't shrink under the shadow of "The Monster." Instead, he came to fight and gave Inoue all he could handle.

Just as the heavy-handed Inoue began revving up his engine in the second round, he was met with a counter left hook by Cardenas that sank "The Monster" to the canvas. He was fortunate that the knockdown came at the end of the round, as he went to his corner on shaky legs. But Inoue shook off the cobwebs and methodically went to work, using a stiff jab to set up a body assault that took some steam out of Cardenas' punches.

"By watching tonight's fight, everyone is well aware that I like to brawl," said Inoue. "I was very surprised [at the knockdown], but I took things calmly and put myself together... In the first round, I felt I had good distance. It got loose in the second round. From then on, I made sure to not take that punch again."

But Cardenas didn't come to lose and fought with tremendous heart, pulling himself from the clutches of defeat by winging powerful punches whenever it seemed the end might be near. Both fighters' punches landed with an audible thump that drew a rise from the 8,474 fans inside the arena. While this was assumed to be a mere appetizer for Inoue's scheduled title defense in September against Murodjon "M.J." Akhmadaliev at the Tokyo Dome, the fight with Cardenas can be considered a main course.

Naoya Inoue celebrates after defeating Ramon Cardenas in Sunday night's junior featherweight title boxing. AP Photo/John Locher

Inoue was put on notice after the second round and took a more measured approach in the middle rounds, setting up his combinations behind the jab and avoiding the counter left hook. Inoue proved to be too powerful for Cardenas and set the stage for the thrilling conclusion by sending his opponent down with a trio of right hands at the end of the 7th round and pouncing on his wounded foe at the beginning of the 8th. A game Cardenas attempted to stay on his feet, but Inoue unleashed a violent seven-punch combination that forced the stoppage at the :45 mark.

Although Cardenas saw his 14-fight win streak come to a screeching halt, he will leave Las Vegas with a newfound fame courtesy of his gutsy performance against ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter.

"The fight was a tough fight," he said. "I said it all camp, I said it all. Every interview. He's pound for pound, one of the greatest fighters on the planet and I just wanted to give the fans a fan fight."

Inoue will push forward with his September fight with Akhmadaliev and has teased a potential move to featherweight, where he will attempt to become an undisputed champion in an unprecedented third weight class.

In the co-main event, Rafael Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs) put forth a blistering offensive performance to retain his WBO featherweight title with a seventh-round stoppage of Edward Vazquez (17-3).

Espinoza delivered a brutal onslaught from the opening bell, throwing more punches in the first three rounds than Canelo, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia threw in their respective 12-round fights over the weekend. Although game, Vazquez was overmatched and absorbed a tremendous amount of punishment before the fight was mercifully halted at the 1:47 mark after another violent salvo from Espinoza.