How to watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Open Extended Reactions

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul makes his return to the ring against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The 10-round, 200-pound showdown will mark Paul's first appearance since defeating Mike Tyson in November.

Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) enters the bout on a five-fight winning streak, highlighted by victories over former UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Mike Perry. The 28-year-old's only professional loss came in 2023 against Tommy Fury in a split decision.

Chavez (54-6-1, 34 KOs) looks to secure his third straight win after previously getting the better of David Zegarra and Uriah Hall. The 39-year-old defeated Hall via unanimous decision on the Paul-Perry undercard nearly a year ago.

Also on the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight card:

Gilberto Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) defends his WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles against Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) for 12 rounds.

Women's lightweights Holly Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs) and Yolanda Vega (10-0, 1 KO) face off for 10 rounds.

Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) takes on Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round clash of lightweights.

Avious Griffin (17-0, 16 KOs) and Julian Rodriguez (23-1, 14 KOs) line up for a 10-round welterweight bout.

Welterweights Raul Curiel (15-0-1, 13 KOs) and Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (16-0-1, 9 KOs) duel for 10 rounds.

Naomy Valle (14-0, 9 KOs) squares off against Ashley Felix (7-3, 1 KO) in a six-round showcase of women's junior flyweights.

Junior lightweights Victor Morales (20-0-1, 10 KOs) and Rene Alvarado (34-16, 22 KOs) face off for 10 rounds.

Alexander Gueche (7-0, 5 KOs) looks to upend Vincent Avina (8-1-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight bout.

Welterweights Joel Iriarte (7-0, 7 KOs) and Yusuph Metu (11-2, 8 KOs) clash for eight rounds.

Where can I watch the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight card?

Coverage begins Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view. The main event is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. ET.

How can fans access more boxing content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN boxing hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules, rankings and more.