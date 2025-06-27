        <
          Jake Paul, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. makes weight for Saturday's bout

          • Andreas HaleJun 27, 2025, 06:34 PM
          The fight is on between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

          Both fighters made weight ahead of their DAZN PPV clash.

          Chavez, who has had a history of missing weight, weighed in first at a career high of 198.4 pounds, 1.6 pounds under the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds. In his last fight against MMA fighter Uriah Hall, Chavez (54-6-1, 34 KOs) weighed in at 197¾ pounds. The former WBC middleweight champion has missed weight on several occasions throughout his career, most recently against Daniel Jacobs (4.7 pounds overweight) and Anderson Silva (2.4 pounds overweight). However, Chavez looked to be in the best shape he's been in since his middleweight championship run over a decade ago.

          Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) came in at 199.4 pounds and is coming down from his heavyweight fight last November against Mike Tyson, when he weighed in at a career high of 227¼ pounds.