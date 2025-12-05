Johnny Fisher 'rejuvenated' as '50 bosh soldiers' make voices heard

Open Extended Reactions

Johnny Fisher has said he it "rejuvenated and reinvigorated" ahead of his return to the ring in Monte Carlo on Saturday.

Fisher (15-1, 13 KOs) hasn't fought since a brutal knockout defeat to British rival Dave Allen in May.

Since then, he has changed training teams, leaving Mark Tibbs to join up with Tony Sims, who also looks after the likes of Conor Benn and former heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois.

He has also had chance to reflect on his career and what he wants to get out of boxing as he prepares to take on Ivan Balaz.

"I feel rejuvenated. I feel reinvigorated," Fisher told ESPN.

"I'm with Tony Sims now who's been fantastic, really. The fitness is there, I'm learning new things all the time and my job is to go in there and be what I am, which is the Romford Bull."

Johnny Fisher returns to the ring on Saturday in Monte Carlo. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Fisher, of Romford in the southeast of England, offers a fresh perspective on boxing and is known as much for his interests away from the sport mean as his presence in the ring.

He is a self-proclaimed history buff, with a university degree in the field, and is a social media star in his own right, along with dad "Big John." Ultimately, he fights because it's his passion.

"It's about what do you want to do in life, what makes you happy, what do you enjoy? And I enjoy boxing," Fisher says.

"I've enjoyed the memories I created with my fans and my supporters. And when I was at university doing this for nothing, I dream of moments like this, boxing in Monte Carlo, for God's sake, this is what you dream of, so don't forget to remember to enjoy the moment."

Fisher's fans are some of the best in the UK. He says around 100 "bosh soldiers" as he calls them in reference to his catchphrase, are travelling to the French Riviera for the fight.

They make their voices heard wherever they go, as Matchroom CEO Frank Smith found out this week.

"Frank is actually booked into a hotel around the corner," Fisher explains. "And my dad's in that same hotel as him and he said: 'Frank likes to go in there to get a bit of peace and quiet, but unfortunately for him he's got 50 bosh soldiers arriving, so there's going to be no peace and quiet for him.'"