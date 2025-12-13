Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury being lined up for long-anticipated fight in 2026

Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are being lined up for a long-anticipated fight as part of Riyadh Season in 2026, the Press Association understands.

PA understands nothing has yet been finalised but there is growing confidence that a fight will take place and both camps are working towards making it happen in 2026.

Reports also suggest Fury and Joshua will take to the ring in separate fights in the early part of 2026 as part of Riyadh Season.

The two former world heavyweight champions have never fought each other despite being close to a match-up in 2021 which never materialised in what would have been a fight for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

Fury is currently retired after he suffered successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk while Joshua is looking to get back on track following his fifth-round knockout by former IBF champion Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Before that, though, Joshua is set to take on Jake Paul next week in an eight-round fight in Miami.