2025 'College GameDay' CFP: Alabama-Oklahoma, Miami-Texas A&M

CFP first-round locations

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" will be at two locations in the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoff. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show, and will be joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

How to watch

Where to go

"College GameDay" will take place at South Oval in Norman, Oklahoma, for Alabama-Oklahoma from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 19. On Dec. 20, "College GameDay" will be live from Aggie Park at College Station, Texas, for Miami-Texas A&M from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

First-round facts and stats

Oklahoma is tied for first in the FBS in team sacks, while Alabama ranks 11th in passing yards.

Texas A&M's red zone defense allowed scores on 93.8% of trips; Miami's red zone offense scored on 92.5% of trips.

Miami and Texas A&M are making their first appearances in the College Football Playoff.

