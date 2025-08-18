What is the new ESPN DTC service? Plans, costs, key facts

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN is launching a new direct-to-consumer service this month. The service will offer major enhancements within ESPN's streaming and app experiences. Here are key facts to know:

New streaming plan details

What is the name of the new service?

The service will keep the linear network's name: "ESPN."

When will the new service launch?

The service will bring the full suite of ESPN networks and services directly to fans starting next Thursday.

What plans will the new service offer?

Fans can choose from two plans:

The Unlimited Plan

Access to all of ESPN's linear networks -- ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, ACC Network -- in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+ and ACCNX

47,000 live events a year, on demand replays, studio shows, original programming and more

The Select Plan

Access to all content available on ESPN+

More than 32,000 live sports events annually, a robust library of exclusive studio shows, on-demand replays, acclaimed original content and more

How much does each plan cost?

The Unlimited Plan: $29.99 a month or $299.99 a year

The Select Plan: $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year

What is available only on The Unlimited Plan vs. The Select Plan?

The Select Plan doesn't have NFL, college football (including SEC and ACC on ESPN), NBA, WNBA, SportsCenter, College GameDay, First Take, and other coverage.

Will both plans include advertising?

Like linear television, both plans will have ads during live events and studio shows. Bundle options with Disney+ and Hulu will be available with or without ads on those platforms.

Are there any promo codes or special offers at launch?

A special offer is available for the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN unlimited bundle (with ads on Disney+ and Hulu) at $29.99 a month for the first 12 months.

New app plan details

How will the new service impact the overall ESPN app experience?

The enhanced ESPN app will introduce new features and personalized fan-friendly experiences such as multiview, enhanced personalization, integration of stats, betting, fantasy sports and commerce, and a personalized "SportsCenter for You."

Will the new enhanced app features be exclusive to the unlimited and/or select plans?

The new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch sports on the ESPN App, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

If I already use the existing ESPN App, do I need to download anything else with the new service?

The new service features will be available within the existing ESPN App on mobile devices and connected TV.

Impact of new service on existing plans

If I am an ESPN+ subscriber, will I still have access to the same content?

ESPN+ will continue to be available in a variety of ways. Existing ESPN+ subscribers will become subscribers to the ESPN Select plan.

How will the new service impact existing Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle subscribers?

Existing Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle subscribers will become subscribers to a Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle and continue to receive the same content through the ESPN and Disney+ apps.

Can subscribers still get ESPN via cable bundles with the new service?

ESPN will continue to be distributed via pay TV providers. Pay TV subscribers will have access to the enhanced features within the ESPN App via their pay TV subscriptions.

How is the new service different from what ESPN currently offers on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV or other bundles?

This service marks the first time all of ESPN's linear channels will be offered directly to consumers as a separate package.

Next steps

What other developments will impact this new ESPN direct-to-consumer service in the future?

Two landmark deals were announced in August that will expand ESPN's media footprint and further enhance the entertainment experience for sports fans.

In a deal that will see the NFL get a 10% equity stake in the all-sports network, ESPN will acquire the NFL Network and other National Football League media assets, including the linear rights to the league's popular RedZone channel. ESPN will also acquire the NFL's fantasy product and merge it into its existing platform, making ESPN Fantasy Football the official game of the NFL. With this deal, the NFL Network will be integrated into ESPN's new direct-to-consumer streaming product, and it will continue to be available on traditional pay TV providers.

Additionally, a new agreement between World Wrestling Entertainment and ESPN will allow WrestleMania to be a part of ESPN's direct-to-consumer streaming service starting in 2026. The deal includes two-night events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam, plus other WWE premium live events including Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank.

Are there any upcoming blackouts fans should be aware of?

Five NFL games on August 23 will have blackout zones, as indicated by the darkened areas in the maps below. Viewers in those areas can see the game via their applicable local station.

