World Darts Championship: Nathan Aspinall into quarterfinals; Could face Luke Littler

Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey and Callan Rydz marched into the quarterfinals of the World Darts Championship on Monday as English players dominated the afternoon session at Alexandra Palace.

Aspinall, seeded 12th and the highest rank of the three, was the most impressive in his victory -- thrashing the dangerous German Ricardo Pietreczko 4-0, much to the delight of a partisan crowd.

"I feel for Ricardo there, he didn't play the game he set out to play," Aspinall told Sky Sports. "I have never heard an atmosphere like this."

Aspinall will face either champion favourite Luke Littler, or Ryan Joyce in the quarters. They face off in the evening session.

15th seed Dobey was pushed much harder by Dutchman Kevin Doets, who led 3-2 and had chances to clinch his spot in the last eight but his doubles went awry in the crucial sixth and seventh sets.

Nathan Aspinall celebrates during his last-16 win against Ricardo Pietreczko on Monday. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Dobey will take on Gerwyn Price next.

Rydz, meanwhile, has been one of the players of the tournament with a sky-high average and he also got the better of a non-English opponent in Welshman Robert Owen.

Owen raced into a 2-0 lead but Rydz, while not at his sizzling best, won the next four to set up a quarterfinal clash with either Michael van Gerwen or Jeffrey de Graaf, who also play on Monday night.

