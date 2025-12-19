World Darts Championship: David Munyua congratulated by Kenya president after historic victory

David Munyua reflects on his win against 18th seeded Mike De Decker at the Alexandra Palace, making him the first Kenyan to do so. (1:35)

The President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, has congratulated David Munyua after his sensational win in the opening round of the World Darts Championship.

Munyua, a 30-year-old vet who had never left Africa prior to this tournament, defeated 18th seed Mike De Decker in a historic moment.

He had already made history as the first Kenyan to enter the competition after he won the African Darts Group Championship qualifier and he held on to hit double 20 and win 3-2, sparking jubilant scenes at the Alexandra Palace.

It was not just in London that fans were ecstatic with his win though, with news spreading to his country of his formidable feat and his president congratulating him on X.

He said: "Congratulations David Munyua on your remarkable victory in round one at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

"By defeating Belgium's Mike De Decker, an established champion, with a fearless comeback from two sets down, you delivered one of the most memorable moments in the tournament's history.

"You have also made history for Kenya as the first Kenyan to compete in the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London, and announced your arrival on the global darts stage.

"As you advance to the next stage, know that the nation stands behind you. Bring the trophy home."

Munyua's victory was made all the more impressive with the nature of how he did it.

The Kenyan checked out 135 in the fifth set, and also was on for a nine darter at one stage after six perfect darts.

He also had to survive a miscount in the fourth set and a visit from the legendary Ally Pally wasp.