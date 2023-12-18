NFL Week 16 games lines: 49ers favored over Ravens in Christmas MNF matchup

Open Extended Reactions

Week 16's NFL schedule is spread out over four days of action beginning Thursday with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Los Angeles Rams. Saturday will feature a doubleheader with the Cincinnati Bengals on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by the Buffalo Bills travelling to their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. There are 10 games on the slate on Christmas Eve day, culminating with the New England Patriots at the Denver Broncos. Finally, we have a Christmas Day triple-header beginning with the Las Vegas Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles, and the final game of the week will have the Baltimore Ravens travelling to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC.. Keep checking here for updated odds and FPI projections throughout the week.

Projections by ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Odds by ESPN BET.

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams -4.5

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: New Orleans Saints (+170) ; Los Angeles Rams (-200)

Total: 44.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Rams by 3.4 (60.2% to win outright)

Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

Money Line: Cincinnati Bengals (-130) ; Pittsburgh Steelers (+110)

Total: 38.5 (13th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 1.5 (54.4% to win outright)

Buffalo Bills -13.5 @ Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Saturday 8 p.m. ET

Money Line: Buffalo Bills (-900) ; Los Angeles Chargers (+600)

Total: 42.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bills by 12 (81.8% to win outright)

Indianapolis Colts -2.5 @ Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (-130) ; Atlanta Falcons (+110)

Total: 44.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Colts by 0.7 (52% to win outright)

Seattle Seahawks -2.5 @ Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Seattle Seahawks (-135) ; Tennessee Titans (+115)

Total: 42.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Seahawks by 3.2 (59.6% to win outright)

Detroit Lions -3.5 @ Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Detroit Lions (-175) ; Minnesota Vikings (+150)

Total: 46.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 3.5 (60.6% to win outright)

Washington Commanders @ New York Jets -3

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Washington Commanders (+135) ; New York Jets (-155)

Total: 38.5 (13th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jets by 3 (59% to win outright)

Green Bay Packers -4 @ Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Green Bay Packers (-215) ; Carolina Panthers (+180)

Total: 36.5 (15th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Packers by 6.7 (69.5% to win outright)

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans -2.5

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Cleveland Browns (+115) ; Houston Texans (-135)

Total: 42.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Texans by 0.2 (50.5% to win outright)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -0.5

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Jacksonville Jaguars (-115) ; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-105)

Total: 43.5 (seventh highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 2.5 (57.6% to win outright)

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears -4

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: Arizona Cardinals (+170) ; Chicago Bears (-200)

Total: 44.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bears by 4.1 (62.2% to win outright)

Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins -1.5

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: Dallas Cowboys (+100) ; Miami Dolphins (-120)

Total: 51.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 0 (50% to win outright)

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos -5.5

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Sunday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: New England Patriots (+225) ; Denver Broncos (-275)

Total: 36.5 (15th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Broncos by 5.3 (65.6% to win outright)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs -10

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Monday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Las Vegas Raiders (+425) ; Kansas City Chiefs (-550)

Total: 43.5 (seventh highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 12.5 (82.7% to win outright)

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles -10.5

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Monday 4:30 p.m. ET

Money Line: New York Giants (+425) ; Philadelphia Eagles (-550)

Total: 43.5 (seventh highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Eagles by 15.6 (88.1% to win outright)

Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers -4.5

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Baltimore Ravens (+175) ; San Francisco 49ers (-210)

Total: 45.5 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 4.8 (64.2% to win outright)