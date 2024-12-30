Betting tips for 'Monday Night Football': Lions at 49ers

Phil Murphy checks in on the 49ers and the Lions, who face off in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, and where their fortunes have gone in 2024. (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

The final game of Week 17 features playoff and seeding implications for one team, while the other team looks for revenge in an NFC title game rematch on "Monday Night Football." The Detroit Lions (13-2) sit at second in the NFC North after Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers to claim first for the time being on Sunday.

The Lions face the Vikings next Sunday night in a winner-take-all matchup for the division title but first need to get by a San Francisco 49ers team that is looking forward to the offseason but might be motivated to pull off an upset victory on Monday night. Lions QB Jared Goff has been playing at an MVP level recently, throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in a 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears last week. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 109 yards on 29 carries taking over as the lead back for Detroit with David Montgomery out. Jameson Williams also had a big game with five receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off a 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. Brock Purdy still had a good game, throwing for 313 yards and two touchdowns while George Kittle recorded 106 yards through the air on eight catches.

Action from Levi's Stadium gets underway at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Game lines

Spread: Lions -3.5 (Opened Lions -3.5)

Money line: Lions (-190), 49ers (+160)

Over/under: 50.5 (Opened 51.5)

First-half spread: Lions -2.5 (-120), 49ers +2.5 (-110)

First-half money line: Lions (-150), 49ers (+120)

Lions total points: 26.5 (Over -130/Under Even)

49ers total points: 23.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Matchup predictor (according to ESPN Analytics): Chargers 57.7% chance to win

The props

Passing