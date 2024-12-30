Betting tips for 'Monday Night Football': Lions at 49ers

The final game of Week 17 features playoff and seeding implications for one team, while the other team looks for revenge in an NFC title game rematch on "Monday Night Football." The Detroit Lions (13-2) sit at second in the NFC North after Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers to claim first for the time being on Sunday.
The Lions face the Vikings next Sunday night in a winner-take-all matchup for the division title but first need to get by a San Francisco 49ers team that is looking forward to the offseason but might be motivated to pull off an upset victory on Monday night. Lions QB Jared Goff has been playing at an MVP level recently, throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in a 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears last week. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 109 yards on 29 carries taking over as the lead back for Detroit with David Montgomery out. Jameson Williams also had a big game with five receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off a 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. Brock Purdy still had a good game, throwing for 313 yards and two touchdowns while George Kittle recorded 106 yards through the air on eight catches.
Action from Levi's Stadium gets underway at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+.
Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET
Game lines
Spread: Lions -3.5 (Opened Lions -3.5)
Money line: Lions (-190), 49ers (+160)
Over/under: 50.5 (Opened 51.5)
First-half spread: Lions -2.5 (-120), 49ers +2.5 (-110)
First-half money line: Lions (-150), 49ers (+120)
Lions total points: 26.5 (Over -130/Under Even)
49ers total points: 23.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Matchup predictor (according to ESPN Analytics): Chargers 57.7% chance to win
The props
Passing
Jared Goff total passing yards: 249.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Goff total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -210/Under +160)
Brock Purdy total passing yards: 249.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
Purdy total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Rushing
Jahmyr Gibbs total rushing yards: 89.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
Isaac Guerendo total rushing yards: 59.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
Receiving
Amon-Ra St. Brown total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over -140/Under +110)
Jauan Jennings total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over +110/Under -140)
George Kittle total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
Jameson Williams total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -130/Under Even)
Deebo Samuel total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Sam LaPorta total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -120):
Tim Patrick total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over Even/Under -130)
Gibbs total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over Even/Under -130)
Daniel Dopp's pick
Jahmyr Gibbs 30-plus receiving yards (-105)
Gibbs was extremely involved against the Chicago Bears in his fourth game without David Montgomery since 2023. In Week 16, Jah topped 150 total yards, including four catches for 45 yards. In fact, he has eight games this season with at least 28 receiving yards, and he has topped at least 37 yards receiving in his past three games without Monty. Jahmyr hasn't missed a beat when given a bigger workload, and there are plenty of reasons to expect that to continue here in Week 17 against the 49ers.
Not only is this a potential game for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Lions need to continue to rely on their offense to win games with how banged-up their defense is. The 49ers have given up at least 27 receiving yards to seven different running backs this season, and most of those guys don't have the same top-end speed or explosive big-play ability as Gibbs (De'Von Achane being the closest comp who hit this line). Gibbs will be busy again as the Lions lean on him in both the run and pass game here in Week 17. -- Dopp
Betting trends
Courtesy ESPN Research
The Lions are 45-21 ATS in the Dan Campbell era, 5.5 games better than any other team in that span (since 2021). They are 23-10 ATS on the road and 10-3 ATS as road favorites under Campbell. The Lions are 6-1 ATS on the road this season.
The 49ers have not been home underdogs since Week 7 of 2022 (+1 vs Chiefs). They had been favored in 22 straight home games, tied for the 2nd-longest active streak in the NFL (Bills 33, Chiefs 22). They have not been at least 3-point home underdog since Week 10 of 2021 (+3.5 vs Rams). This is the first time Brock Purdy will be a home underdog. He is 0-2 ATS as an underdog including playoffs (0-1 ATS in regular season).
Overs are 8-0 after 49ers losses this season.
The 49ers are 1-8 ATS against teams with winning records this season. The Lions are 6-1 ATS against teams with losing records.
The 49ers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.
Each of the last four times the Lions played with totals in the 50's, the game went over the total. It is the eighth Lions game this season with a total in the 50's, most in the NFL.
Three straight Lions games have gone over the total.
The 49ers are 0-3 ATS on extra rest this season. The Lions are 12-4 ATS on extra rest under Dan Campbell.
Home underdogs are 1-6 ATS on Monday Night Football this season.
The Lions are 9-2 outright and 8-3 ATS in prime-time games under Dan Campbell.
More from ESPN
College Football Playoff: Best bets for quarterfinals | Odds for quarterfinals
MLB futures: Every team's odds to win the World Series