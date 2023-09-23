Skip to main content
Skip to navigation
<
>
Menu
ESPN
Search
scores
You have come to the ESPN Africa edition, for other ESPN editions, click above.
Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Cricket
Boxing
Rugby
…
F1
MMA
Olympic Sports
NBA G League
Tennis
NHL
NRL
Cycling
Golf
WWE
NASCAR
IndyCar
NCAAF
NCAAM
NCAAW
X Games
Netball
Fantasy
More ESPN
Asian Games 2022 Medals Tally
22h
ESPN staff
Repeat or revenge? Joyce wants 'redemption' against Zhang
2d
Nick Parkinson
'Cinderella story's over': Ducks beat Deion's Buffs
Oregon Ducks
5h
Paolo Uggetti
Evans after Man Utd win: 'Best night of my life'
6h
Mark Ogden
Sources: Chubb believed to have torn only MCL
Cleveland Browns
8h
Adam Schefter
Rapinoe: Off-field activism worth more than titles
6h
Jeff Carlisle
Ireland muscle way past defending champ South Africa
7h
Barca produce stunning comeback to beat Celta
10h
Reuters
Pep angry with Rodri after red card in Forest win
11h
Rob Dawson
Kane hits hat trick as Bayern thrash Bochum 7-0
13h
European review: 10-man Man City still unstoppable, Man United end winless streak, more
5h
ESPN
Rugby World Cup Daily: Did we witness the greatest World Cup pool match ever?
6h
ESPN
Man United can always count on Bruno Fernandes to deliver
6h
Mark Ogden
Transfer Talk: Luka Modric to join Lionel Messi in Miami?
5h
Adam Brown
'Now it's my turn': Fabian Edwards is ready to follow his brother Leon's path
2d
Jeffrey Wagenheim
Ireland make a statement against South Africa
6h
Tom Hamilton
Arundell scores five tries as England rout Chile
10h
Reuters
What made Megan Rapinoe so good? Teammates, opponents and coaches break it down
12h
Jeff Carlisle
Horner in awe of 'mind-blowing' Verstappen lap
20h
Nate Saunders
What to know for NFL Week 3: Score picks, bold predictions, fantasy tips, key stats for every game
Atlanta Falcons
2d
ESPN staff
Samoa left to rue mistakes in World Cup defeat by Argentina
1d
Rugby World Cup Daily: France left to hope they haven't seen the last of Dupont
1d
ESPN
Rugby World Cup 2023 Week 3 preview, lineups, predictions
3d
ESPN
What you need to know about Giannis Antetokounmpo's next contract
Milwaukee Bucks
3d
NBA Insiders
F1's Suzuka circuit is a challenge straight out of Japanese folklore
2d
Laurence Edmondson
MLB Power Rankings: AL, NL wild-card teams locked in battle
Arizona Diamondbacks
3d
ESPN
Logan Cooley with the spin move in Melbourne
22h
Asian Games 2022 Medals Tally
Facebook
Twitter
Facebook Messenger
Email
ESPN staff
Sep 23, 2023, 06:30 AM
Facebook
Twitter
Facebook Messenger
Pinterest
Email
print