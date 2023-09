India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 25, Monday

More Asian Games medals could be in store for India in rowing and shooting as well in cricket on September 25, Monday.

FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION FROM DAY 2 OF THE ASIAN GAMES LIVE RIGHT HERE

Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil can clinch individual and team medals in 10m air rifle event. India's rowing team will be seen in the finals of singles sculls, men's four, men's quadruple and women's eight events.

The women's cricket team have also qualified for the final, which is set to be played on Monday against Sri Lanka.

Here's a detailed schedule of all the Indian athletes involved on Day 2 of the Hangzhou Asian Games:

(Medal events are in bold. There is also a separate section at the end for sports that will be on through the day.)

6:30 am: Shooting - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil in men's 10m air rifle qualification and team final.

6:30 am: Shooting - 25m men's rapid fire pistol qualification (phase 2).

7:00 am: Rowing - Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls final (medal event).

7:30 am: Gymnastics - Pranati Nayak in women's gymnastics qualification.

7:40 am: Rowing - Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in men's four final (medal event).

8:20 am: Rugby Sevens - India vs Singapore women's Pool F match.

8:30 am: Rowing - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in men's quadruple final (medal event).

8:50 am: Rowing - Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Priya Devi Thangjam, Varsha Kattathara, Aswathi Pandinjarayil, Nilesh Salgaonkar, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Rukmani and Geetanjali Gurugubelli in the women's eight final (medal event).

9:00 am: Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle final.

11:20 am: 3x3 Basketball - India vs Uzbekistan women's Pool A match.

11:30 am: Shooting - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh in men's 25m rapid fire pistol.

11.30 am: Handball - India vs Japan in women's group stage match.

11:30 am: Cricket - India vs Sri Lanka women's gold medal match (medal event).

11:34 am: Sailing - Chitresh Tatha is men's kite race.

12:10 pm: 3x3 Basketball - India vs Malaysia men's Pool A match.

4:45 pm: Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary vs Liu Yang (China) in women's 66kg round of 16 bout.

5:15 pm: Boxing - Deepak vs Bin Ariffin Muhammad (Malaysia) in men's 51kg round of 32 bout.

7:00 pm: Boxing - Nishant Dev vs Dipesh Lama (Nepal) men's 71kg round of 32 bout.

Through-the-day events:

Swimming

7:30 am onwards: Srihari Nataraj in men's 50m backstroke heats.

Maana Patel in women's 50m backstroke heats.

Anand AS in men's 50m freestyle heats.

Virdhawal Khade in men's 50m freestyle heats.

Dhinidhi Desinghu in women's 200m freestyle.

Likith Selvaraj in men's 100m breatstroke heats.

Hashika Ramachandra in women's 200m individual medley

Kushagra Rawat, Tanish Mathew, Aneesh Gowda and Aryan Nehrain men's 4x200, freestyle relay.

Chess

12:30 pm onwards: Men's and women's individual Round 3 and 4.

Wushu

5 pm onwards: Roshibina Debi Naoren vs Aiman Karshyga (Kazhakstan) women's 60kg quarterfinal.

Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh vs Islombek Khaydarov (Uzbekistan) in men's 60kg round of 16.

Vikrant Baliya vs Samuel Marbun (Indonesia) in men's 65kg round of 16 match.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.