The semifinal round of the 2025 NLL playoffs is complete, as the Saskatchewan Rush won Game 2 over the Halifax Thunderbirds to complete the sweep.

And now, we are on to the Finals, with the two-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits set to host Game 1 on Friday.

Here's what you need to know about the Rush's victory, and the schedule of games ahead:

No. 2 Saskatchewan Rush vs. No. 3 Halifax Thunderbirds

Game 2: Rush 10, Thunderbirds 9 (OT)

The Rush got off to a strong start, scoring the game's first three goals and carrying a 4-3 lead into the second quarter. Following Thomas Hoggarth's equalizer, Ryan Keenan put Saskatchewan back up 5-4 at halftime.

The two teams traded goals from then on, until the Thunderbirds opened up a two-goal lead thanks to a pair of tallies from Hoggarth in the fourth. Trailing 9-7, the Rush scored twice in the final minute -- Zach Manns with 44 seconds left and Matt Hossack with six seconds left -- to send the game to OT. It didn't take long in the extra period to decide the game, as Austin Shanks was the hero on this night, sending the home crowd into a frenzy, and the Rush into the Finals.

Finals schedule

No. 1 Buffalo Bandits vs. No. 2 Saskatchewan Rush

Game 1: Friday, May 16 | 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

Game 2: Sunday, May 18 | 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

SaskTel Centre | Saskatoon, SK

Game 3: Saturday, May 24 | 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY