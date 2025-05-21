Open Extended Reactions

NWSL stars Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu and Gift Monday were the notable absentees as Nigeria head coach Justin Madugu named a squad of 23 for this month's friendly matches against neighbours Cameroon.

Instead, there was a recall for forward Francisca Ordega, who last played for the Super Falcons at the FIFA World Cup in July 2023 and now plays in Saudi Arabia for Al Ittihad alongside compatriot Ashleigh Plumptre.

Eleven-time African champions Nigeria play Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses over two games at the end of May and in early June as part of their preparations for the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco in July. Cameron's Lionesses failed to qualify for this year's tournament.

No official reason was given for the exclusion of the U.S.-based players.

In the absence of Oshoala and her NWSL posse, the squad is headlined by captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who is on her way out of Atletico Madrid after the end of her contract.

Also in is goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, midfielder Toni Payne and forwards Ifeoma Onumonu and Jennifer Echegini.

The Super Falcons play the first of the two friendlies against Cameroon on May 31 at the Remo Starts Stadium and then the second at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta on June 3.

Nigeria, aiming to reclaim their African title, have been drawn against Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana in group B of the 13th WAFCON, which takes place from July 5 to 26 in Morocco.

Super Falcons squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens); Morufa Ademola (Edo Queens).

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens).

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Josephine Mathias (Nasarawa Amazons); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Amarachi Odoma (Edo Queens).

Forwards: Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies Club, Saudi Arabia); Olamide Bolaji (Remo Stars Ladies); Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France); Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa (Spain); Emem Essien (Edo Queens).