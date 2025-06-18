SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days - How to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

This summer, ESPN's flagship program "SportsCenter" embarks on a nationwide tour to bring popular events closer to fans across America. The slate includes a mix of live on-site shows and storytelling segments from a different state each day for 50 consecutive days. Running June 27 through Aug. 16, the 2025 event is inspired by the 2005 SportsCenter Across America program.

The seven-week initiative will feature a variety of fun segments, including:

Check out the full schedule below:

*All times Eastern

6/27: Preview Special with Scott Van Pelt (Washington, D.C.)

6/28: UFC 317 (Nevada)

Ilia Topuria faces off against Charles Oliveira in UFC 317. UFC

6/29: BMX Mount Rushmore Nationals (South Dakota)

6/30: Midnight Sun Festival (Alaska)

7/1: World Police & Fire Games (Alabama)

7/2: MiLB Albuquerque Isotopes at El Paso Chihuahuas (New Mexico)

7/3: Rubik's WCA World Championship (Washington)

7/4: Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and MLB Subway Series (New York)

play 1:00 Flashback: Joey Chestnut downs 63 hot dogs for 15th title In 2022, Joey Chestnut consumes 63 hot dogs as he cruises for his 15th title in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

7/5: PLL and WLL All-Star Games in Kansas City (Missouri)

7/6: Timber Sports with Red Bull's Matt Cogar (West Virginia)

7/7: Tennis Hall of Fame Open (Rhode Island)

7/8: Whitewater Rafting in Grand Canyon (Arizona)

7/9: Louisville Slugger Factory and Museum (Kentucky)

7/10: Edward Jones Major League Pickleball Midseason Tournament (Michigan)

7/11: Dude Perfect World Tour (Kansas)

7/12: MiLB New Jersey Diners vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (New Jersey)

7/13: Whitewater Center (Oklahoma)

7/14: MLB Home Run Derby (Georgia)

Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

7/15: Cornhusker State Games (Nebraska)

7/16: ESPYs (California)

The 2025 ESPYS will be broadcast live on July 16. Daniel Stark/ESPN Images

7/17: AUSL Softball in Salt Lake City (Utah)

7/18: WNBA All-Star Weekend (Indiana)

7/19: Surfing with Red Bull's Carissa Moore (Hawai'i)

7/20: NASCAR Cup Series at Dover (Delaware)

7/21: Big Sky Country State Fair (Montana)

7/22: Cape Cod League Baseball with Wareham Gateman at Chatham Anglers (Maine)

7/23: Mountain Biking with Red Bull's Payson McElveen (Arkansas)

7/24: Cheyenne Frontier Days (Wyoming)

7/25: Youth Baseball Tournament at Field of Dreams (Iowa)

7/26: Back to Football Weekend with the Packers (Wisconsin)

7/27: Back to Football Weekend with the Commanders (Virginia)

7/28: Boise Ironman 70.3 (Idaho)

7/29: Neshoba County Fair (Mississippi)

7/30: WNBA Finals Rematch with New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx (Minnesota)

The Liberty and Lynx meet on July 30. Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

7/31: OSU Training Camp & NFL Hall of Fame Game (Ohio)

8/1: The Ocho at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (Florida)

8/2: MLB Speedway Classic with Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds (Tennessee)

8/3: ACL World Championships (South Carolina)

8/4: Hot Air Balloon Festival (New Hampshire)

8/5: Maine Lobster Festival (Maine)

8/6: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Rooftops (Illinois)

8/7: U.S. Gymnastics Championships (Louisiana)

8/8: Little League Softball World Series (North Carolina)

8/9: Savannah Bananas at Coors Field (Colorado)

Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball to Colorado on August 9. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

8/10: NWSL Seattle Reign at Portland Thorns (Oregon)

8/11: NDSU Football (North Dakota)

8/12: ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon (Connecticut)

8/13: PGA Tour BMW Championship (Maryland)

8/14: North Crowley vs. Euless Trinity HS Football Scrimmage (Texas)

8/15: University of Vermont Soccer in Burlington (Vermont)

8/16: Little League World Series (Pennsylvania)