Zambia head coach Nora Hauptle doesn't regret the swagger she and her team exhibited ahead of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Nigeria, even though the Copper Queens were ultimately humbled in a resounding 5-0 defeat.

The Super Falcons shared after the match how Zambia's trash talk ahead of the fixture had served as inspiration for the tournament favourites -- the most successful side in the competition's history -- to swat aside the title pretenders.

However, Zambia's Swiss coach Hauptle is adamant that she stands by her pre-match comments, where she suggested that the She-polopolo would go out 'hunting' for Nigeria in Friday's quarterfinal.

"We were clear and respectful in our words, and always in our attitude," she told ESPN after the match. "Yes, we said we're going to hunt, but I mentioned that Nigeria were also a several-time winner of this tournament.

"However, as we're still growing, and our development is good, we were here to hunt. In the next tournament we will be as well, and still hungry, with a will to develop.

"We'll focus on ourselves, not focus on the others," she added. "[On] our values, our style, our development which counts, and we don't care too much what the others say."

Zambia's Swiss head coach, Nora Hauptle, said that her players will remain unified and 'in the hunt' for silverware despite their Women's AFCON quarterfinal exit to Nigeria. CAF

Super Falcons players and technical staff weren't entirely in agreement with Hauptle's assessment that Zambia had shown them the due respect ahead of the fixture, with the Swiss coach's 'hunting' comments and star striker Barbra Banda's prediction that she'd "score goals against Nigeria on Friday" being brought up in the aftermath of the context.

"There was so much hype and noise on the Zambian side," Nigeria skipper Rasheedat Ajibade told ESPN, "that when they underrate us, it's when we step up and show who we are as a team.

"We heard all of [their comments], and to be honest, those are the words that inspired us a lot. We like it when people speak and show themselves.

"For us, as a team, we focus on our strategy. It's not about talking, football is played with the feet, not with the mouth. Everyone saw it."

Hauptle remained determined that there will be no change of tone from the Copper Queens despite their setback in Casablanca.

"A 5-0 defeat feels like a fist in the face, but maybe it's better to lose clearly than for it to be close," she concluded. "We will accept this loss, make a good evaluation, look forward and continue our development.

"We have to fully trust this team, have to compete, and hunt again for the title. We'll return to Zambia, go back to work, and see what happens in the next tournament."

In a contest billed as a meeting between Zambia's star strikeforce of Banda and Racheal Kundananji against Nigeria's watertight defence, it was the Super Falcons who flexed their offensive talents with a rampant display that served as a major statement of their title intentions.

After a stodgy group-stage campaign in which they downed Tunisia with ease but then only squeezed past Botswana 1-0 before being held 0-0 by Algeria, the Super Falcons strikers had faced criticism back home for a lack of attacking impetus and killer instinct.

"The girls themselves follow social media, follow and see reports, and comments made by the opposition" head coach Justin Mudugu added. "They want to earn more respect for themselves.

"They believe that in the competition so far, they've not been given the respect they deserve, and they used this match to earn it."

While Nigeria march on to face South Africa in the semifinal on Tuesday, Zambia return to Lusaka and lick their wounds.