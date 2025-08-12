Open Extended Reactions

play 1:40 Will the Rockets be the best team KD's played for? Ramona Shelburne and Tim Bontemps break down why the Rockets are the best fit for Kevin Durant.

Nigeria's push for a second men's AfroBasket title will be led but Houston Rockets' Josh Okogie, the only NBA player in the D'Tigers squad for the tournament in Angola from Aug. 12-24.

Okogie returns to the D'Tigers squad three years after he last played for Nigeria, not having featured since the fourth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualification program alongside fellow NBA players Chimezie Metu and Miye Oni.

Okogie, 25, is known for his relentless perimeter defense and high-energy play, and he led Nigeria in scoring and assists in the 2019 FIBA World Cup -- averaging 12.6 PPG and 4.4 APG.

His inclusion offers a clear focal point for a roster otherwise built from a mix of seasoned veterans and new faces. One of those veterans is someone who was instrumental to their first continental victory, Stan Okoye.

Okoye, was part of the squad that claimed Nigeria's first men's AfroBasket title, in 2015, and he returns -- now 34, and the lone survivor of that historic class -- to guide a new generation.

The veterans also include Ike Nwamu, a proven scorer who featured in the 2020 Olympic squad at the COVID-postponed games in 2021. Nwamu offers shooting range and composure in crunch time, while Okoye, a fixture in D'Tigers' colors for more than a decade, is valued for his defensive toughness and locker-room influence.

Josh Okogie of the Houston Rockets will compete for Nigeria in the AfroBasket this month. Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Caleb Agada, a central figure in the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) championship-winning run of Al Ahli Tripoli, and Talib Zanna have also represented Nigeria in international competition.

Of the new faces, Devine Eke is recognisable to BAL followers. He notably helped Nigeria's champions, Rivers Hoopers, to third place in season 4 before joining Milwaukee Bucks immediately after for the NBA Summer League.

He has featured for Santa Cruz Warriors and Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G-League, and played for ASC Dakar in BAL this year. Eke impressed during the AfroBasket qualifiers with his all-around production -- averaging 22 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists per game.

Other relatively new faces, who will be making their debut for Nigeria, include Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Mike Nuga, Christian Mekowulu, Martins Igbanu, Ugo Andrew Simon, and Emmanuel Omogbo.

Peter Olisemeka a notable absentee after being ruled ineligible to participate for undisclosed reasons, but the absence of NBA experience is more telling.

Gabe Vincent of Los Angeles Lakers and Precious Achiuwa, who played for New York Knicks last season, have represented Nigeria with distinction in the past, along with former Milwaukee Bucks small forward Jordan Nwora.

Nigeria have been drawn in a challenging Group B at the tournament in Angola, alongside defending champions and three-time winners Tunisia, who beat D'Tigers in the 2017 final. They also face 2017 bronze medallists Cameroon and AfroBasket underdogs Madagascar.

The team played two preparation games ahead of the tournament, both against Guinea. They won the first game 78-73, but lost the second 68-65.

D'Tigers open their campaign against Madagascar on Aug. 13, face Tunisia on Aug. 15, and wrap up their group games against Cameroon on Aug. 17.

The knockout phase begins the following day, with the final to be played at Pavilhão Multiusos de Luanda on Aug. 24.

If D'Tigers win the title, Nigeria will be the first country to hold both men's and women's continental titles at the same time.

D'Tigress won the 2025 women's AfroBasket in Ivory Coast earlier in August.

Nigeria squad for 2025 Men's Afrobasket

Josh Okogie, Caleb Agada, Ike Nwamu (co-captain), Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Talia Zanna, Stan Okoye (co-captain), Mike Nuga, Devine Eke, Christian Mekowulu, Martins Igbanu, Ugo Andrew Simo, Emmanuel Omogbo.