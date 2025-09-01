Open Extended Reactions

Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile broke the Premier Soccer League (PSL) all-time goals record with a penalty in a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, finally passing Siyabonga Nomvethe's mark of 129.

The goal took him to 130 across all top-flight competitions - including cup competitions and the CAF Champions League but excluding the relegation/promotion playoffs - for Sundowns and his previous club, Highlands Park. This broke the previous record for the PSL era (post-1996) set by former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Nomvethe.

It was a long time coming, though. The Namibia veteran, now 31, was within a few goals of the record for months, and slowly chipped away at the task. Had it not been for his professionalism even through decreased playing time under current head coach Miguel Cardoso, the striker's achievement would not have been possible.

Sundowns goalkeeper and stand-in captain Ronwen Williams told ESPN that Shalulile's work ethic made him truly deserving of the record: "Just to see Peter each and every day... Since I've been here, he's the first in and the last out every day.