Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile broke the Premier Soccer League (PSL) all-time goals record with a penalty in a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, finally passing Siyabonga Nomvethe's mark of 129.
The goal took him to 130 across all top-flight competitions - including cup competitions and the CAF Champions League but excluding the relegation/promotion playoffs - for Sundowns and his previous club, Highlands Park. This broke the previous record for the PSL era (post-1996) set by former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Nomvethe.
It was a long time coming, though. The Namibia veteran, now 31, was within a few goals of the record for months, and slowly chipped away at the task. Had it not been for his professionalism even through decreased playing time under current head coach Miguel Cardoso, the striker's achievement would not have been possible.
Sundowns goalkeeper and stand-in captain Ronwen Williams told ESPN that Shalulile's work ethic made him truly deserving of the record: "Just to see Peter each and every day... Since I've been here, he's the first in and the last out every day.
"There's not a day that Peter comes normal time. Peter is there two hours before. Peter is doing finishing training in the afternoon. Peter is doing training at night. Peter is waking up at 5'o clock, on the treadmill, on the bike.
"Just his desire to keep going and get better -- looking at clips of Ronaldo, looking at clips of other strikers as to how they finish -- the guy has achieved so much, but he is still hungry to achieve even more.
"I think rightfully, he deserves [the record] because of the type of person he is. He's so positive. He just works hard, keeps quiet, doesn't complain. If he's in or out of the team, he's still the same Peter -- supporting the guys, always happy, dancing, singing.
"I can see why he's been so successful and I can see why he's still going to get so much success, because he doesn't change his core values when things are not going his way. Peter went through some tough moments when he was out injured for long, he wasn't scoring, he wasn't playing -- but then when he got that one goal [to bring back his momentum], he was still the same Peter."
Shalulile joined Highlands Park from Namibia's Tura Magic in 2015. He spent five years at his first South African club, bouncing between the Premiership and the First Division. His true breakthrough season was in 2019-20, when he scored 16 league goals and subsequently joined Sundowns.
His most prolific season at Chloorkop came in 2021-22, when he scored 23 Premiership goals. Shalulile has won the Premiership title in each of his five attempts since joining the club.
Head coach Cardoso added at a press conference in late August that despite reports of interest from elsewhere during this transfer window, Shalulile was committed to Sundowns.
"Peter is one of the examples that we have inside the club - the dedication that he has to his profession of being a football player. He trains very hard. He's an example for everybody. At the same time, he's one of all the other ones that are also very professional, also have qualities and also have levels.
"Peter is a reference for everybody inside the club."