RG Snyman set for 50th Test as Springboks name team for Ireland showdown

Towering lock RG Snyman will join the select group of players to earn 50 Test caps for South Africa when the Springboks run out at the Aviva Stadium against Ireland on Saturday, in a matchday squad that reflects only two personnel changes to the team that defeated France 32-17 two weeks ago.

With most of the players being rested last week against Italy to ensure that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus could field a fresh team to match the hosts' energy, he reverted to his tried and tested combinations for their clash against Ireland, who they last defeated on home soil in 2012.

Snyman will become the third squad member to achieve a significant milestone on the current tour, following Siya Kolisi and Erasmus sharing the special occasion of earning their 100th Test caps as a player and 50th as the head coach against France.

The two personnel changes to Erasmus' squad see Ruan Nortje being promoted from the replacements bench to the starting lineup in place of Lood de Jager, while Kwagga Smith returns to the team on the bench in his place.

The only other change to the squad is in the backline, where Canan Moodie switches from centre against Italy to wing to fill the void left by Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has returned to South Africa after suffering a concussion last week.

De Jager and fellow lock Franco Mostert were not considered for selection due to their disciplinary appeals and hearings this week to avoid the outcomes of those decisions impacting on the team's preparations for the match.

Cheslin Kolbe (wing) and Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf) will both feature in their 49th Test matches, leaving them only one game short of joining Snyman and several other teammates on 50 caps.

Props Boan Venter and Thomas du Toit will form the front row with hooker Malcolm Marx; Eben Etzebeth and Nortje will start at lock; with Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Jasper Wiese completing a powerful forward pack.

In the backline, Reinach will reunite with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, with Kolbe and Moodie on the wings, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel pairing up in the midfield, and Damian Willemse at fullback.

Erasmus' bench includes the back-up front row of Johan Grobelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Wilco Louw, while Snyman will provide cover at lock, Smith at loose forward, hybrid Esterhuizen able to cover flanker and centre, and two specialist backs in Grant Williams and Manie Libbok.

"The majority of this team were rested last week to ensure that they recover from the physically taxing match against France, and it was always our plan to name an experienced outfit against Ireland," Erasmus said.

"Most of these players have faced Ireland in Dublin, as well as in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and incoming series, so they understand the magnitude of this challenge and what to expect from the hosts. So, we believe this is the right group of players for this match."

The Bok coach was full of praise for Snyman, who will mark this special occasion in the same city in which he plies his trade for Leinster, and said: "We are thrilled for RG and we'll do everything we can to hopefully make this a special occasion for him.

"He's a great player and team man, and had it not been for injuries along the way, he would have probably earned 50 caps a while ago. He deserves this achievement, and it speaks volumes about the quality of the player he is."

Looking at the match, Erasmus said they are expecting a physical and testing encounter.

"Ireland have been among the top-ranked teams in the last few years, and they are a force to be reckoned with at home," he said.

"They have a good balance of experienced and exciting young players in their squad, and they pose threats up-front and with their talented backs, so it's going to require a massive effort to beat them.

"This group of players have never won a match in Ireland before, so we know how tough it's going to be to win here, and that will certainly motivate us. It will take a colossal effort, but we are excited about the challenge, and we know that we have to be razor sharp in all departments to get the desired result."

Springboks team to face Ireland in Dublin

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Boan Venter,

Substitutes

16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Andre Esterhuizen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.