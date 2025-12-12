Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma in action at BWF Odisha Masters quarterfinals: Indian Sports LIVE, December 12

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
December is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on December 12, 2025.
What's on today?
Tennis: The Tennis Premier League continues with Day 4 action
Badminton: A whole host of Indians are in action in the quarterfinals of the BWF Odisha Masters Super 100 tournament.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda are among a bunch of Indians through to the quarterfinals of the BWF Odisha Masters Super 100.
Tennis: Gujarat Panthers register first win; Yash Mumbai Eagles gain momentum on day three of TPL7.
Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen headline strong Indian Team for Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026.
Hockey: IOC approves LA28 Olympic hockey tournaments qualification system.