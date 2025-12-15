Tijjani Noslin turns hero to help nine-man Lazio beat Parma: Moment of the Weekend

Open Extended Reactions

Tijjani Noslin entered the field in the 69th minute, with Lazio down to ten men at Parma and holding on to a 0-0 draw. Nine minutes later, Noslin's slim chances of affecting the game went from miniscule to an impossibility when Toma Basic was sent off for the visitors, as Lazio were reduced to nine men.

Four minutes later, Noslin made the impossible possible, as nine-man Lazio took the lead, courtesy a superb solo goal.

The 26-year-old Dutch striker wasn't even manager Maurizio Sarri's second-choice when he'd come on against Parma. The role of Valentin Castellanos' understudy as striker was handed to Boulaye Dia this year with Sarri reducing Noslin's minutes from 1284 minutes last season to a mere 158 in 2025/26 as the Dutchman failed to start a single game.

Noslin was clearly not in the Italian manager's plans and with interest from the Premier League, his time in Rome looked to be ending. The Dutchman, however, had different ideas.

As the clock read 81:11, Matteo Guendouzi had the ball on Lazio's right wing, playing it square to Danilo Cataldi in the middle of the park. Despite being down to nine men, Cataldi did not play it safe in possession, opting for a first-time pass forward as he was being closed down. It was an erratic pass only aimed in the general direction of Noslin and went beyond Parma defender Lautaro Valenti with the ball appearing wildly overhit.

Valenti had attempted to get tight to Noslin and had Cataldi's pass been to the Dutch striker's feet, he would have been fairly safe. The pass being overhit meant Noslin had a chance to use his pace as both striker and defender chased the ball. Using all his power, Noslin sent Valenti flying with a fair shoulder challenge, and ran onto the ball.

Now in the box, momentum carried Noslin past the ball, as Parma keeper Edoardo Corvi saw the danger and charged out of goal to close him down, with defender Mariano Troilo also joining him. Noslin recovered to collect the ball, and facing both defender and keeper, kept his head, using a couple of touches to draw Corvi close, before running past him. Troilo had kept his head and had back-tracked towards goal, ready to make a clearance from the line.

Noslin was well aware of the Parma defender's positioning and kept calm, before stroking the ball into the bottom corner, giving Troilo no chance. It was almost a renaissance painting as the ball crossed the line into the net, with both Corvi and Troilo on the floor as Noslin wheeled off in celebration. Feeding off absolute scraps, the Dutch forward had scored a superb solo goal, and with his strike, won the game for Lazio.

There was still time for Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel to make a superb save, ensuring all of Noslin's good work did not go to waste, and Sarri's side eventually held on for the win.

Despite pulling off a minor miracle, Sarri remained skeptical of Noslin's qualities after the game, saying, "Under certain conditions, Noslin can be an extraordinary center forward. But if he'd played in the first half, it would have been more difficult. He's a player I'm getting to know and I also really like him."

He may really like him, but Noslin is far better than the 158 minutes afforded to him this season. A striker who has the ability to turn draws into wins is precious in this competitive 2025/26 season, and Noslin only ensured that his stay in Rome should continue. Should Sarri trust him more, Lazio may do much better than the eighth place they are currently in the Serie A table.