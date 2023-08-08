Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Wednesday's full 15-game slate gets an early start with the Cincinnati Reds entertaining the Miami Marlins at 12:35 PM ET. Two more matinees follow with a dozen contests under the lights. The schedule wraps up.
Bryan Woo (8.7% rostered) checks in as the highest rated streaming candidate. He'll toe the rubber in T-Mobile Park in the finale of a two-game interleague set between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres. Woo came out of the break with a couple of subpar efforts, but he's righted the ship, including posting a quality start his last time out in Angels Stadium, fanning six in six innings. The Padres have been better lately, but for the season, the offense has been league average with a right-hander on the hill.
Next up is Michael Lorenzen (36.1%) who excelled in his return to the Senior Circuit. In his Philadelphia Phillies debut, Lorenzen tossed eight frames, limiting the Marlins to two runs. He fanned five with just one walk and has a home date with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. The visitors don't strike out much, but they tote the league's sixth lowest wOBA versus righties into Citizens Bank Park, so Lorenzen should be able to pitch deep into the contest.
Bobby Miller (30.1%) came out of the break strong, punching out 17 with just one walk in 15 3/2 innings, spanning three starts. However, he was hit hard by the Padres last time out. He'll look to get back on track in the desert, facing a slumping Arizona Diamondbacks club. So far this month, Arizona has recorded, by far, the lowest wOBA facing right-handers in MLB.
Assuming he isn't needed in relief on Tuesday, Nick Pivetta (18.2%) should start or work in the primary pitcher capacity on Wednesday. He last appeared on Saturday, so he would be working with only three days of rest. If it were on regular rest, Pivetta would be ranked higher. The Boston Red Sox right-hander has excelled since the break, posting a 2.31 ERA and .81 WHIP, with 31 strikeouts to only five free passes in 23 1/3 innings. Pivetta will face a Kansas City Royals lineup with the fourth poorest wOBA versus righties.
For those needing a batter in a productive spot, there are four lefty swingers enjoying the platoon edge who stand out. Jarren Duran (29.7%) has cooled off in August, but since July 1 he's recorded a 1.007 OPS with eight steals. He'll face Jordan Lyles. Sal Frelick (13.8%) has a 1.452 OPS including two homers over his last five games and gets to face Chris Flexen, one of the lowest ranked hurlers on the ledger. Eddie Rosario (7.2%) is a conduit to one of the most productive lineups in the league, on a night where the Braves should thrive facing Quinn Priester. Kerry Carpenter (1.8%) has clubbed 11 of his 12 homers off righties. On Wednesday, he'll step in against Bailey Ober, who has surrendered six long balls over his prior four starts, spanning 21 stanzas.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Jarren Duran (BOS, CF -- 30%) vs. Jordan Lyles
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 42%) vs. Lyles
Adam Duvall (BOS, CF -- 22%) vs. Lyles
Joey Votto (CIN, 1B -- 11%) vs. Johnny Cueto
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 5%) at Alex Faedo
Luis Urias (BOS, 3B -- 5%) vs. Lyles
Carlos Santana (MIL, 1B -- 22%) vs. Chris Flexen
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 14%) vs. Cueto
Jorge Polanco (MIN, 2B -- 43%) at Faedo
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 31%) at Adrian Houser
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Tommy Edman (STL, 2B -- 71%) at Tyler Glasnow
Willson Contreras (STL, C -- 74%) at Glasnow
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, SS -- 70%) at Bryan Woo
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 65%) vs. Yu Darvish
Xander Bogaerts (SD, SS -- 93%) at Woo
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 60%) at Jack Flaherty
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 56%) vs. Darvish
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 65%) at Woo
Bryan Reynolds (PIT, CF -- 94%) vs. Max Fried
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 60%) at David Peterson